Trump moves to overturn Manhattan case after SCOTUS immunity decision: report

Former President Trump on Monday moved to overturn his criminal conviction in the Manhattan case after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a former president has substantial immunity for official acts committed while in office, according to reports.

In a 6-3 decision, the court narrowed the case against him and returned it to the trial court to determine what is left of special counsel Jack Smith's indictment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president in May with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

JUSTICES CLAIM IMMUNITY RULING ALLOWS PRESIDENTS TO POISON STAFF, HAVE NAVY SEALS KILL POLITICAL RIVALS

The New York Times reported Monday that lawyers for Trump had filed a motion to dismiss the verdict just hours after the Supreme Court's ruling.

The motion came on the same day that the district attorney's office had sent sentencing recommendations to Judge Juan M. Merchan though it remains unclear whether that will be seen by the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts in the Manhattan case.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DA's office and representatives for Trump for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.