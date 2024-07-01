Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump moves to overturn Manhattan case after SCOTUS immunity decision: report

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president in May with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
SCOTUS delivers key ruling on presidential immunity Video

SCOTUS delivers key ruling on presidential immunity

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on former President Trump’s response to the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity, impacting special counsel Jack Smith’s election subversion case.

Former President Trump on Monday moved to overturn his criminal conviction in the Manhattan case after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a former president has substantial immunity for official acts committed while in office, according to reports. 

In a 6-3 decision, the court narrowed the case against him and returned it to the trial court to determine what is left of special counsel Jack Smith's indictment. 

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024 after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president in May with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

JUSTICES CLAIM IMMUNITY RULING ALLOWS PRESIDENTS TO POISON STAFF, HAVE NAVY SEALS KILL POLITICAL RIVALS

The New York Times reported Monday that lawyers for Trump had filed a motion to dismiss the verdict just hours after the Supreme Court's ruling. 

The motion came on the same day that the district attorney's office had sent sentencing recommendations to Judge Juan M. Merchan though it remains unclear whether that will be seen by the public. 

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts in the Manhattan case.  

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DA's office and representatives for Trump for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

