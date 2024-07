X owner Elon Musk ripped Vice President Kamala Harris for "lying" on Monday about former President Trump’s position on a national abortion ban.

Harris declared in a post on Musk's site that "Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide." She added, "President @JoeBiden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women's reproductive freedom."

The post was hit with a rejoinder from Community Notes, the platform’s way for readers to offer context to messages viewed as false or lacking context. In this case, users posted information from CNN, BBC, The Associated Press, The New York Times, and Trump’s own Truth Social account that went against Harris’ claim.

TRUMP VOWS HE 'WILL NOT BLOCK' ABORTION PILLS OR MEDICATION IF ELECTED, SAYS HE BELIEVES IN 'EXCEPTIONS'

Trump has said abortion limits should be left to the states, and he recently posted a video on Truth Social detailing his position.

"My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state," Trump said.

The AP report used to fact-check Harris was bluntly headlined, "Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban. He says limits should be left to the states."

Musk scolded Harris for "lying" on his social media platform.

"When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore?" Musk asked.

During CNN’s Presidential Debate last week, Trump was asked about his stance on abortion, and whether he would block abortion medication for women.

"First of all, the Supreme Court just approved the abortion pill and I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it," Trump said, referring to mifepristone.

Trump applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022 and return the decision on abortion access to the states. The landmark Dobbs decision did not make abortion illegal nationally but rather found that abortion was not a right guaranteed by the Constitution.

"I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade and moving it back to the states. This is something that everybody wanted," Trump said. "Now the states are working it out."

TRUMP SAYS HE 'WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL' OR OTHER CONTRACEPTIVES

Trump came in for criticism for claiming the decision was something "everyone wanted." Polls have consistently shown a majority of Americans want abortion to be legal in some aspect, while differing as to how far into a pregnancy it should be.

A Gallup survey last year found 61 percent of Americans think overturning Roe was a "bad thing."

Trump said every state is "making their own decisions right now."

"They’re all making their own decisions right now and right now the states control it," Trump said. "That’s the vote of the people."

But Trump maintained that, like former President Ronald Reagan, he believes in "exceptions."

"I believe in the exceptions. I am a person that believes, and frankly, I think it is important to believe in the exceptions," Trump said. "Some people, you have to follow your heart, some people don’t believe in that. But I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. I think it’s very important."

The Biden campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.