Mark Wahlberg is ‘living every guy’s fantasy’ but admits onscreen romance is ‘a little weird’

Mark Wahlberg is living the dream in more ways than one.

The "Boogie Nights" star is appearing alongside Halle Berry in a new Netflix movie next month titled "The Union" in which his character, a blue-collar worker, gets a second chance with his high school sweetheart who happens to be a secret agent superspy.

"… Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time, and this movie is going to be so great because it’s every guy’s fantasy, to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry," he told Fox News Digital.

Referring to the characters, he continued, "They were childhood sweethearts, and they come back together. He basically waited 25 years for her to come back, walk back through that door and into his life, and it happens, and there isn’t anything he wouldn't do to prove himself to her if he got a second chance. For me, that was the whole motivation of the character: just do anything he could to not screw it up again."

Wahlberg, happily married to his wife of 15 years, Rhea Durham, admitted that playing romantically opposite anyone is always "a little weird," but the couple is secure in their relationship.

"I think it’s a little weird anyway when you’re portraying some sort of romance onscreen, it’s not normal, but my wife knows that she is my everything," he said. "She is the most special woman in the world."

The couple share four children: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.

Last week, Wahlberg shared photos of himself accompanying Ella on a shopping trip near Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, where she attends college.

The "Family Plan" star posted a photo of him sitting in a chair next to racks of clothes and wrote in the caption, "When you go visit your daughter at college and end up in Love Shack Fancy #family #girldad."

He and Ella also posed together with big smiles on their faces in a photo Wahlberg shared on Instagram, writing, "So proud of this young lady."

"Dad has only a few purposes in life, to do what they want when they want me to do it. And I don’t mind doing that, we had an amazing time down in Charleston," he told Fox News Digital.

The 53-year-old added, "Only for her, her sister, her mom, will I go into a store like that."

More in line with his own taste, Wahlberg continues to expand his own brand, Municipal, which just opened its Pro Shop on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, California.

"Everything that we do is aspirational. It doesn’t matter where you come from, where you start, there isn’t anything you can’t accomplish if you’re willing to do the work. It’s how I live my life every day. Everyone who’s a part of Municipal …for us, it’s all about the dream, the plan and the hustle, making things happen," he said of the brand.

Municipal was co-founded in 2019 by Wahlberg and Harry Arnett.

Arnett told Fox News Digital, "I mean, this has been 15 years in the making. The very first time that Mark and I ever met, we started talking about the need to do a brand that was going to totally change the game with fashion, cool-factor style, but also the stuff you just wear everywhere."

He continued, joking that he and the noted fitness devotee "have very similar lifestyles," adding, "But in a weird way, Mark’s constantly multitasking, in the gym, outside of the gym, everywhere you go, stuff that goes seamlessly and performs better than anything else, and that was kind of our dream for Municipal. And here we are 15 years later, standing in the Municipal store, it’s pretty surreal."

Wahlberg explained that the goal for the brand is simple, "To create the most amazing athleisure brand on the planet for the everyman. … We want to create something that is very, very special. If you’re going to spend a little extra money, you’re going to spend it on quality. And everything that we do is quality, first, second and third."

He’s also dedicated to giving back to the community through the brand, revealing they have plans for golf courses and basketball courts, among other projects.

"When we build our first Municipal golf course, you know who’s going to get a free membership or access to the club and to the fitness component of it? All the people that work for the city and the state and work for municipalities, people who serve their community, it’s always about giving back. Those are the real heroes," he said.

The devout Catholic marked the opening of the store with a blessing by a priest, who told the crowd, "Mark has been my great friend for many years. I’m so grateful for him, thank you very much."

Wahlberg had Diocese of Orange Christ Cathedral Bishop Kevin W. Vann bless his recently opened restaurant, Flecha, as well.

Wahlberg told Fox News Digital at the grand opening in June that he credits his success to, "my faith and my family and just finding good balance. But I have to attribute all my success to my faith."

The Boston-born and raised star shares his Catholic faith with his upcoming co-star Mel Gibson.

The pair stars in the new film "Flight Risk," and Wahlberg plays a wilderness pilot who becomes a crazed hit man.

Wahlberg said he has no intention of taking charge in the air but is excited for the challenge presented by the role.

"I’m not interested in being a pilot. I don’t like flying at all, but I was very interested in playing a villain again," he said. "I hadn’t done that since ‘Fear’ 30 years ago."

In "Fear," Wahlberg played a young Reese Witherspoon’s obsessive and abusive boyfriend, who terrorizes her and her family once she rejects him.

"To be able to go back there and play somebody who is [a villain] … it’s an amazing character. I think people are going to be shocked when they see the movie. It’s going to be a good one this summer."