Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC threatens Supreme Court articles of impeachment over immunity ruling

Ocasio-Cortez claims Supreme Court 'consumed by a corruption crisis'

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
AOC vows to file articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Video

AOC vows to file articles of impeachment against Supreme Court

'The Five' co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro weighs in after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed the Supreme Court's immunity ruling is an 'assault on American democracy.'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., threatened to bring articles of impeachment against the Supreme Court after Monday's immunity ruling regarding former President Trump. 

"The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. "Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return." 

The ruling in question said a president has absolute immunity from prosecution for "actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," and "presumptive immunity" for official acts in general. The court said there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

CONGRESSIONAL DEMS BLAST RULING ON TRUMP IMMUNITY: 'EXTREME RIGHT-WING SUPREME COURT'

AOC on Capitol Hill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Capitol Hill on April 30, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's congressional office seeking clarification on who in particular she intends to impeach, but did not immediately hear back. 

Ocasio-Cortez was not the only congressional Democrat to blast the Supreme Court’s ruling.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., vowed that "House Democrats will engage in aggressive oversight and legislative activity with respect to the Supreme Court to ensure that the extreme, far-right justices in the majority are brought into compliance with the Constitution." 

Trump on debate stage

Former President Trump participates in the first presidential debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta on June 27. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NY DEM SLAMS 'SQUAD' MEMBER'S PROFANITY-LACED RANT AT RALLY WITH AOC: 'UNHINGED'

"Today’s Supreme Court decision to grant legal immunity to a former President for crimes committed using his official power sets a dangerous precedent for the future of our nation," Jeffries said. 
 

supreme court exterior

The U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

"This is a sad day for America and a sad day for our democracy," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote on X. "The very basis of our judicial system is that no one is above the law. Treason or incitement of an insurrection should not be considered a core constitutional power afforded to a president." 

The court's ruling did not say whether any of Trump's alleged actions fell under his constitutional powers, leaving such matters to be sorted out by a lower court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

