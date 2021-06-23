GOP uses filibuster to block Democrats' election reform bill

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Republicans use filibuster to block debate on Democrats' 'rotten' election reform bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked sweeping legislation on election and campaign finance reforms that Democrats argued was crucial to ensuring voting rights and saving democracy but the GOP blasted as a partisan power grab.

The "For the People Act" needed 60 votes to clear a procedural vote in the Senate, but Republicans filibustered and killed the legislation from advancing to debate. No Republicans joined with the 50 Democrats on the motion to proceed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Republicans won't stand for Democrats' attempt to impose new voting standards on states that would "rig" elections in their favor. He called the substance of the nearly 900-page bill "rotten" to its core.

Republicans took issue with imposing federal standards on state elections that they said would weaken state ID requirements. They also oppose starting a new public financing system for congressional elections and politicizing the Federal Elections Commission that enforces campaign finance laws.

Democrats, with the White House on their side, framed the legislation as an urgent priority to save democracy in the face of GOP efforts in state legislatures around the country to pass "voter suppression laws" in the wake of former President Trump's 2020 election loss and unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Virginia's Loudoun County School Board silences public comment after raucous meeting, 2 men arrested

The embattled school board of Virginia’s Loudoun County cut off public comment during a fiery meeting Tuesday as residents traded barbs over new transgender policy proposals.

The meeting came after weeks of protests from district parents who opposed to some of the measures, which they have criticized as potential left-wing indoctrination and a violation of parental rights.

The policies affect transgender student rights, privacy and restroom accommodations and would require Loudoun County Public Schools employees to use students’ preferred names or pronouns. An official school board vote on the proposal is not expected until at least Aug. 10.

But it has become a hot-button issue in the district, where 259 residents signed up to speak during the public comment session and people lined up at the doors early to get seats in the packed auditorium. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Michigan cop breaks down in tears after killing woman who shot at him during Juneteeth parade

New video shows a Flint Police Department officer breaking down in tears after shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman who authorities say opened fire on him during a parade on Saturday.

The officer was directing traffic during the city's Juneteenth Celebration Parade when Briana Sykes pulled up to him and fired a gun at 2:14 p.m., according to Michigan State Police.

Video of the incident shows the officer walking along Sykes' car as he gives her orders.

"Let me see your hands," the officer can be heard yelling several times.

After the gunfire, Sykes' car slowly creeps forward as the officer appears to collapse to the ground in tears. Other nearby officers rushed to assist him. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



