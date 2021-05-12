Virginia parents torch Loudoun County school board over critical race theory, 'pornographic' books in school

Parents of students in a wealthy Virginia public school district torched the school board over critical race theory as well as so-called "pornographic" books being assigned to high school freshmen students.

Wearing a face shield and wielding the fury of a protective mother bear, the mother of a student at the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) eviscerated the school board for pushing critical race theory in the district’s schools.

She started her speech to the school board by quoting civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s famous "I Have a Dream" speech before pointing out the past, infamous users of critical race theory.

"[Critical race theory] is not an honest dialogue — it is a tactic used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slavery very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves," the parent, who is Black, said.

"[Critical race theory] is racist, it is abusive, it discriminates against one’s color," she continued. "Let me educate you: An honest dialogue does not oppress. An honest dialogue does not implement hatred or injustice."

"It’s to communicate without deceiving people," added the mother, who told the school board the parents did not need "their agreement" but rather for the school board to take action and grow "a backbone."

She called for critical race theory to be banned from the school system and told the school board to "think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories."

"You cannot tell me what is or is not racist," the mother continued before telling the school board to "look at" her. "I had to come down here to tell you to your face that we are coming together strong. This will not be the last ‘greet and meet.’"

LCPS has also come under fire from parents for a separate issue at the same meeting: raunchy books assigned to high school freshmen that featured underage sex as well as violent scenes of domestic abuse.

One LCPS parent who wished to be anonymous said parents were not told of the curriculum change to include the books after the initial class curriculum didn’t list them.

One book depicted a scene where a man beats a woman, stuffs her in a closet, then continues to beat her when she asks for water or makes a sound.

Another book assigned by LCPS teachers to their students depicted a sex scene.

"When the original syllabus was given to the parents of the honors English class in August, these books were not part of the list," the parent said. "They added them without informing the principal or the parents."

"From what I understand, and I was not in the room, the children were told they did not have to share the changes with their family," the parent continued, adding that LCPS Stone Bridge High School principal Timothy Flynn — who the parent described as an "honorable man" — was "appalled and horrified when he found this out from the parents."

The parent noted that Flynn provided students with "alternate reading assignments" in class.

"This is the same district that banned Dr. Seuss and 'Huckleberry Finn' as being ‘offensive,’ yet they’re having children read pornography that violates every code of conduct in their sexual harassment training."

Flynn did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

A spokesperson for LCPS told Fox News on Wednesday that the school division couldn't comment on the school board members but said that critical race theory "is not part of the Loudoun County Public Schools curriculum."

The spokesman also pointed Fox News to LCPS interim superintendent Scott Ziegler's post on the school's "equity work," which included hiring a third-party group, the Equity Collaborative, that offers "equity coaching" and performed a "systemic equity assessment" on the school.

Racial equity is a key tenet of critical race theory.

Additionally, the school pointed Fox News to a press release detailing how LCPS offers alternative books to students.

LCPS has come under fire recently after it was revealed that a number of parents had formed a group called the Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County that took aim at conservative parents in the area.

The anti-racist group was accused of compiling a list of outspoken conservatives in order to track, hack and "doxx" them – or even intimidate them into self-censorship.

The group is also composed of teachers, school board members, elected officials and other "prominent members of the left-wing elite in Loudoun County," according to David Gordon, director of the Virginia Project, a Republican PAC.

