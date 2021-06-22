MSNBC guest compares Senate GOP blocking Democrat's voting bill to apartheid

MSNBC guest Mark Thompson compared Senate Republicans blocking the Democrat's sweeping election reform bill, the For The People Act, to "apartheid."

Thompson, host of the "Make It Plain" podcast, was present in a five-person panel on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber" to discuss the bill failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster. Following the vote, Thompson appeared to label the U.S. Senate as a "holdover" from the time of slavery.

"This is a holdover, really, from the time of enslavement," Thompson stated. "Many of these senators represent places that don’t have the same population while the majority of people support this legislation. This is not a democracy. This is a minority that is controlling this, and, you know, at the risk of making a controversial metaphor, I mean. We know what minority rule is, and there’s a term for minority rule and that’s called apartheid. We fought against that as well."

SENATE REPUBLICANS POISED TO BLOCK DEMOCRATS'SWEEPING ELECTION REFORM BILL

Thompson piled on his grievances by insisting that "fifty Democrats represent 43 million more people than the 50 Republicans do" before adding "something’s going to have to be done" after this vote.

Thompson has been a frequent guest on MSNBC programs despite holding some controversial positions. He has openly called for reparations in America and has repeatedly defended and spoke with Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan. As late as 2019, Thompson has tweeted in defense of Farrakhan, who has been accused of of anti-Semitism and homophobia for his comments and sermons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Thompson railed against Republican senators, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., was speaking on the floor of the Senate. Whitehouse has been embroiled in controversy over his membership of an elite beach club which is alleged to have an all-white membership. Thompson made no mention of Whitehouse's controversy.