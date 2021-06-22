Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Kennedy slams Dems' 'cynical' election bill: The 'Screw the People Act'

Senate set to vote on For the People Act

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
‘Screw the People’ Act is cynical and should not pass: Sen. Kennedy Video

‘Screw the People’ Act is cynical and should not pass: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy says the Democrats’ election reform bill would make cheating easier.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday characterized the Democrats’ election reform bill, called the ‘For The People Act,’ as an "extraordinarily cynical’ move that would make cheating easier.

RNC CHAIRWOMAN MCDANIEL: DEMS CONTINUE THEIR ASSAULT ON ELECTION INTEGRITY WITH S1. IT'S FOR POLS, NOT PEOPLE

JOHN KENNEDY: This is an extraordinarily cynical bill, in my opinion, even by Washington standards. It's very ruthless, even by Washington standards. Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer call it, I think, the ‘For The People Act’ but I think it would be more aptly described as the screw the people act. It will make it much easier to cheat in an election. 

And their bill does that in two ways. Number one, it almost guarantees that we'll never have another Election Day. We'll have election months. And I think that was the genesis of a lot of concern by many people in the last election. Number two, it achieves its purpose by taking elections, which are governed by the people through their state legislatures right now, and gives that authority to the federal government. 

Now, why anybody would take something that's working and give it to the federal government is beyond me. The federal bureaucracy can't even stop scam calls or spam calls. But nonetheless, if you turn our voting procedure over to the federal government, I guarantee you the first thing they are going to do is get rid of voter I.D. And I think most Americans believe that you should have to prove who you say you are when you go to vote.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Sen. Kennedy calls ’For The People Act ‘an extraordinarily cynical’ bill Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.