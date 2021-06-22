Expand / Collapse search
Kobe Bryant
Published

Vanessa Bryant, families reach settlement in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Vanessa Bryant has reached a settlement with the company of the helicopter involved in the deadly crash that killed her husband, former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter and seven others last year. 

"Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action," court documents state, KABC-TV reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

