Every Black Life Matters president knocks Black Lives Matter movement as 'too narrow' in scope

Every Black Life Matters President Kevin McGary hit the Black Lives Matter movement for being "too narrow" in its scope in an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

"If you think about it, before Black lives can matter, every single Black life would have to matter, specifically," McGary said.

McGary argued that Black Lives Matter is missing the bigger picture by being too consumed with exposing apparent cases of White-on-Black citizen police brutality,

The efforts of Every Black Life Matters, McGary explained, are more widespread. His organization, he said, "stands" with families who have been affected by the often violent protests and riots that have erupted in major U.S. cities over the past year in response to the police-involved deaths of Black citizens - such as the widely reported death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody in May of last year.

McGary also highlighted education as one of his group's areas of concern. As opposed to BLM, Every Black Life Matters promotes school choice as a way to help put Black Americans on more of a "level playing field," McGary noted.

He went on to dispute the premise that racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and has held back Black students from achieving success, a seemingly core aspect of critical race theory, a controversial curriculum that has won the support of many progressives.

"There are certain people who. in my opinion, act as white supremacists, because they put their children in the private schools and schools that they can afford, while they relegate Black children, knowing that vouchers, parental choice programs, have a tremendous impact on Black life," McGary said. "They'll relegate Black and Brown students to those public schools just so they can continue to get their funding via the teacher's unions."

Rashad Turner, the founder of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul, Minnesota , arrived at a similar conclusion having been on the inside of the BLM movement. He has since left the group and now leads the pro-school choice group Minnesota Parent Union, sounding off on what he called the "ugly truth" of the organization.

"I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies – Black lives do matter," he said. "However, after a year on the inside, I learned they had little concern for rebuilding Black families."

Black Lives Matter has taken heat since its founding for a number of other controversial takes. Before scrubbing the language, BLM had indicated on its website that it wanted to "disrupt" the nuclear family structure.