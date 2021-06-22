Police union says media, politicians ‘gaslighting’ public into supporting defund movement

The nation’s largest police union on Tuesday slammed politicians and the media for fueling anti-police sentiment across the country.

As violent crime is surging, "some politicians and some in the media are gaslighting the public into thinking the public into thinking the police are the problem," the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) tweeted.

The post included homicide and shooting statistics for major U.S. cities. The most notable was Portland, which saw an unprecedented 533% increase in homicides and a 126% increase in shootings between 2020 and 2021.

POLICE GROUPS, LEADERS REACT TO MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR BLAMING COPS FOR RISE IN NEW YORK CRIME: ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’

Anti-police sentiment is at its highest levels in decades. It reached a peak last summer as protests broke out across the country in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of White Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

As protests against police misconduct and racial injustice devolved into rioting, many police departments were spread thin in addressing them, which in turn led to a rise in violent crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland, Ore., became ground zero for the unrest, as it without more than 150 days of often violent demonstrations in the wake of Floyd’s death.