Virginia's Loudoun County parents rally as school board mulls transgender, critical race theory policies

The embattled school board of Virginia’s Loudoun County could address new transgender policies Tuesday following weeks of protests from district parents opposed to some of the measures, which they have criticized as potential left-wing indoctrination and a violation of parental rights.

The policies affect transgender student rights, privacy and restroom accommodations and would require Loudoun County Public Schools employees to use students’ preferred names or pronouns. An official school board vote on the proposal is not expected until at least Aug. 10.

But it has become a hot-button issue in the district, where 259 residents signed up to speak during the public comment session Tuesday and people lining up at the doors early to get seats in the packed auditorium.

VIRGINIA COUNTY'S LATEST BLOW-UP IS PARENTAL RIGHTS AFTER CHRISTIAN STUDENT PLACED IN TINY ROOM

The first half-dozen speakers were in support of policy proposal 8040, but fireworks erupted when the seventh, who identified herself as the mother of a transgender Loudoun student, was booed after saying "hate" was "dripping from the followers of Jesus in this room" – a swipe at Christian parents in the district who have argued that transgender discussions should be held at home and not in public school.

The board called a 5-minute recess to let things cool off.

After the recess, board chair Brenda Sheridan said members had voted unanimously to end public comment if the room erupted again.

"The board is here to hear from everyone," she said. "We started our meeting early bc we knew we would have a large crowd and we had a large agenda. We ask again that you respect each other, and everyone is allowed to speak."

Parents with the group Fight For Schools, which is working to recall a number of school board members, rallied against the proposal Monday night and planned to do so again before and during the meeting Tuesday.

Ian Prior, a spokesman for the group and father of two Loudoun students who is also a former Justice Department official, said during the Monday rally that the Loudoun County School Board is refusing to give parents a seat at the table when it comes to how their kids are educated on controversial topics, including transgender issues and critical race theory.

LOUDOUN COUNTY ANTI-CRITICAL RACE THEORY RALLY: TEACHER SAYS ‘OUR STUDENT BODY SUFFERS’

"And that is the ultimate mission here is, it's something that starts here and spreads across the country, where parents get a seat at the table," he said. "Whether it's an association or organization, something where they have some kind of power to shape the future of education in their own towns."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The board meeting comes days after the district confined a Christian student to a small room during schoolwide periods of transgender-themed lessons that his family had objected to based on their faith – and after a court ordered the district to reinstate a suspended phys ed teacher who spoke out against the proposed new transgender policy at a board meeting last month.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this report.