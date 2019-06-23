This Day in History: June 23

On this day, June 23 ...

1992: John Gotti, convicted of racketeering charges, is sentenced in New York to life in prison.

Also on this day:

1836: Congress approves the Deposit Act, which contains a provision for turning over surplus federal revenue to the states.

1836: Congress approves the Deposit Act, which contains a provision for turning over surplus federal revenue to the states. 1969: Warren E. Burger is sworn in as chief justice of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.

1972: President Richard Nixon and White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman discuss using the CIA to obstruct the FBI's Watergate investigation. (Revelation of the tape recording of this conversation would spark Nixon's resignation in 1974.

1972: President Nixon signs Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for "any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."

1985: All 329 people aboard an Air India Boeing 747 are killed when the plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland because of a bomb authorities believe was planted by Sikh separatists.

1988: James E. Hansen, a climatologist at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, tells a Senate panel that global warming of the earth caused by the "greenhouse effect" was a reality.