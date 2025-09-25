Former FBI Director James Comey indicted by a grand jury and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. James Comey to surrender today following indictments by grand jury

2. ICE shooter’s notes revealed ‘game plan’ and message to federal agents

3. Kamala Harris' word salad makes comeback at start of her book tour

BIBI FIGHTS BACK – Netanyahu faces unprecedented criticism at UN as Trump hints at peace deal. Continue reading …

ON THE RUN – Fear grips major US city as accused teen killer escapes in jail error. Continue reading …

WORDS THAT HEAL – Tim Allen reveals decades-long struggle after Erika Kirk's powerful memorial speech. Continue reading …

CALIFORNIA CHAOS – Armed group robs blue state jewelry store as organized retail theft persists. Continue reading …

CAPITOL CRACKDOWN – Maryland teen admits guilt in viral assault that prompted Trump's federal takeover. Continue reading …

TURNING TABLES – Speaker Johnson flips script on Dem leaders with staunch warning against gov shutdown. Continue reading …

VACANT SEAT – City councilmember resigns after vile comment made to Trump supporter sparks backlash. Continue reading …

HONOR CODE BUST – Navy scandal rocks Democratic candidate as new poll shows gubernatorial race tied. Continue reading …

GAVELED OUT – Democrat lunges at chairman's gavel as immigration hearing descends into chaos. Continue reading …

‘HONEST TRUTH’ – Vance reacts to Kimmel's first monologue since return to air after brief suspension. Continue reading …

CHAOS BREWING – Dallas mayor warns rising political violence could mean ICE facility attack ‘won’t be the last.' Continue reading …

MIXED SIGNALS – Bernie contradicts himself on X while denouncing 'political pressure' in Kimmel drama. Continue reading …

RESCUE MISSION – Maher says Democrats need unapologetic outsider to restore voters' ‘lost faith.’ Continue reading …

PRISHA MOSLEY – I’m a gender detransitioner. I told the FTC how doctors abused their power over me. Continue reading …

PAUL MAURO – Political violence on the rise. Is it time for a new domestic terrorism law? Continue reading …



RISE TO STARDOM – Leonardo DiCaprio shares father's four words that saved his career. Continue reading …

EYES WIDE OPEN – Scientists unveil breakthrough eye drops that restore close-up vision without surgery. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Test your knowledge of the MLB controversy and campus flyers. Take the quiz here …

CHAOTIC CALAMITY – Seahawks' celebration turns to disaster as bizarre fumble gives Cardinals new life. Continue reading …

DOUBLE DUTY – Weight-loss drugs benefit patients in unexpected ways. See video …

JD VANCE – We must dismantle the network of left-wing violence. See video …

JONATHAN TURLEY – Indictment is a murky situation for James Comey. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for insight into the Trump administration’s new H-1B visa fee and its impact on American workers. Check it out ...



What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













