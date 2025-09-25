Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' interception turns into fumble after defender runs into own teammate

Kyler Murray had two turnovers in the first half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Seattle Seahawks suffered an unfortunate miscue in the first quarter of their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back to pass with about 8:58 left in the first quarter. He was looking for second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. up the seam, but he misfired and threw the ball to Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant.

Kyler Murray throws a football

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Bryant was looking to make a bigger play when he ran into his own teammate, linebacker Tyrice Knight, and fumbled the ball. The Cardinals recovered the ball and received a new set of downs.

Seahawks players thought they secured the turnover and started to celebrate in the end zone. But officials determined that it was the Cardinals’ ball. Arizona finished the new drive with a field goal to take an early lead.

Mike Macdonald on the sideline

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Social media weighed in on the calamitous play.

Harrison and Murray were a part of a second turnover in the second quarter. Murray targeted Harrison on a crossing route. The former Ohio State standout bobbled the ball and it landed in the hands of linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Seattle took a 14-3 lead into halftime.

Darnold was 8-for-10 with 123 passing yards and a touchdown pass to A.J. Barner. Running back Zach Charbonnet scored a touchdown with about a minute before the end of the second quarter.

AJ Barner runs for a TD

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner, right, scores past Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Murray was 12-for-19 with 67 passing yards. Trey McBride was leading Arizona in receiving with five catches for 39 yards.

