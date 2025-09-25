Seahawks' interception turns into fumble after defender runs into own teammate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks suffered an unfortunate miscue in the first quarter of their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back to pass with about 8:58 left in the first quarter. He was looking for second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. up the seam, but he misfired and threw the ball to Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant.

Bryant was looking to make a bigger play when he ran into his own teammate, linebacker Tyrice Knight, and fumbled the ball. The Cardinals recovered the ball and received a new set of downs.

Seahawks players thought they secured the turnover and started to celebrate in the end zone. But officials determined that it was the Cardinals’ ball. Arizona finished the new drive with a field goal to take an early lead.

Social media weighed in on the calamitous play.

Harrison and Murray were a part of a second turnover in the second quarter. Murray targeted Harrison on a crossing route. The former Ohio State standout bobbled the ball and it landed in the hands of linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Seattle took a 14-3 lead into halftime.

Darnold was 8-for-10 with 123 passing yards and a touchdown pass to A.J. Barner. Running back Zach Charbonnet scored a touchdown with about a minute before the end of the second quarter.

Murray was 12-for-19 with 67 passing yards. Trey McBride was leading Arizona in receiving with five catches for 39 yards.