Bill Maher believes this outsider could be the key to restore the Democratic Party's credibility with voters

Talk show host Bill Maher argued on Thursday that the Democratic Party’s brand is so tarnished in the eyes of voters that it needs a total outsider like sports commentator Stephen A. Smith to redeem it.

During an interview on Smith’s "Straight Shooter" podcast, the host, who has flirted with running for the presidency, asked Maher, "Who’s the candidate on the left that can somehow derail [Trump]? Because I don’t see anybody with a national presence that can pull that off. Where are you on that?"

"I see somebody right here in my Zoom camera," Maher replied.

Smith denied that he would run, saying he is too careful about giving up his money, but Maher pressed his case, arguing the Democratic Party is a "ghost brand," like one of the major chain stores once ubiquitous in shopping malls who have struggled in recent times, but still are remembered by the public. Like these stores, Maher argued, it would take "an outsider" who has no sentimental attachment to the Democratic Party’s past who could redeem it.

"But it would have to be somebody who is unapologetic about calling them out. People have lost faith in the Democratic Party for very good reasons. And you’re the only one I hear who doesn’t look like he cares what the other Democrats will say about it," Maher said.

"I don’t care. I really don’t," Smith agreed. "I don’t give a damn what they say. I really don’t."

"I know," Maher agreed, "I don’t either. I’m right where you are. We’re very close on all these things. And I think somebody with that kind of abandon is the only person who is going to win back former Democratic voters who have switched over."

Maher also praised Newsom’s ability to move to the center on issues, but warned he would have to do so "a lot more" to be viable and to separate his image from being associated with far-left policies in California.

"Do you think a far-lefty can win a national election in this day and age? A presidential election?," Smith asked before saying he didn't think so.

"I don't think so either," Maher agreed.

