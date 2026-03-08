Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie

Search for Nancy Guthrie enters 5th week, cadaver dogs on hold

Sheriff Chris Nanos says 'anything is possible' as investigation into Nancy Guthrie's Feb. 1 abduction continues

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Guthrie family lays flowers outside Nancy Guthrie's home Video

Guthrie family lays flowers outside Nancy Guthrie's home

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings visited their mother's home to lay flowers and observe a tribute on Monday, March 2, amid an ongoing investigation into their disappearance. (Fox News)

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than five weeks after the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie — the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie — Arizona authorities say cadaver dogs used earlier in the investigation are not currently being deployed as the search continues.

The elder Guthrie is believed to have been kidnapped from her home in the Catalina Foothills in northern Tucson around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

While no suspects have been publicly identified, and she has not been found, cadaver dogs had been deployed earlier in the case, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. They have not been visible in weeks.

law enforcement walking outside Nancy Guthrie's home split with Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

A member of the Pima County sheriffs office remains outside of Nancy Guthrie's home, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Ty ONeil; Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"They are available if needed in the future," he told Fox News Digital.

There are a number of reasons not to be using cadaver dogs at this stage in the investigation, according to Betsy Brantner Smith, a retired police sergeant and spokeswoman for the National Police Association.

Savannah Guthrie standing on the Today show set at Rockefeller Plaza.

Savannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

One would be if there’s credible information that Guthrie is still alive.

"Anything is possible," Nanos told Fox News Digital last week, adding that he would not discuss specific leads or evidence in the case.

DNA IS STILL PENDING AS VOLUNTEERS FIND ANOTHER GLOVE IN THE SEARCH FOR NANCY GUTHRIE

Brantner Smith, who is not involved in the case, said departments may hold back K-9 resources for several reasons. Those could be that authorities don’t have a good idea of where to search, they think she might be concealed in a place where dogs would have a hard time detecting her, or they believe she’s been taken to Mexico, according to Brantner Smith.

Investigators walking past houses and through a neighborhood in search of Nancy Guthrie

Law enforcement agents walk around the neighborhood where Annie Guthrie, whose mother Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than a week, lives just outside Tucson, Ariz. (Ty ONeil/AP Photo)

"I do believe that the sheriff's department has much more information that they are not releasing to the public," she told Fox News Digital. "And I'm not sure at this point why that would be, unless they have a solid suspect and don't want to tip them off."

Most departments, including the Pima County Sheriff’s, don’t have their own cadaver dogs and borrow them from state and federal authorities or neighboring jurisdictions.

Investigators walking past houses and through a neighborhood in search of Nancy Guthrie

An investigator looks inside a culvert in the neighborhood where Annie Guthrie, whose mother Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than a week, lives just outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Ty ONeil/AP Photo)

In Guthrie’s case, the sheriff’s department sought K-9 assistance from the local Border Patrol office earlier in the investigation.

PCSD deferred further comment on the K-9s to Customs and Border Protection, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A member of the Pima County Sheriff's office standing on a residential street near Nancy Guthrie's house.

A member of the Pima county sheriff's office walks around Nancy Guthrie's home on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 in Tucson, Ariz. (Ty ONeil/AP Photo)

The biggest lead so far has been Nest camera video showing a masked intruder on Guthrie’s doorstep the morning of her abduction.

He is described as about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall of medium build.

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing from her Arizona home since Jan. 31, 2026.  (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

He was wearing a black Ozark Trail backpack.

Authorities have said they won't consider the case cold until they run out of viable leads to follow up on — and tens of thousands have come in so far.

Savannah Guthrie has asked anyone with information to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

There’s a combined reward of more than $1.2 million for information that leads to her mother’s recovery.

