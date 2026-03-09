Pennsylvania state trooper fatally shot during traffic stop, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and killed on Sunday night while conducting a traffic stop in Chester County, according to officials.

The shooting happened in West Caln Township shortly after 9 p.m. during a traffic stop near Compass and Michael roads.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that the trooper, identified as Timothy O'Connor, died from the shooting.

"I am profoundly saddened to announce that tonight, Pennsylvania State Police family lost a son, lost a hero, and lost a dedicated public servant," Shapiro said at a press briefing.

"Corporal Timothy O'Connor is killed tonight doing what he's dedicated his life to. And that is serving others, keeping our community safe, looking out for his fellow Pennsylvanians, especially right here in Chester County," he continued. "Our entire Commonwealth, State Police family, Chester County, are mourning the loss of Corporal O'Connor."

Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe said he was praying for the trooper.

"Chester County’s brave police officers put their lives on the line for us every day. I thank all of them for their extraordinary bravery and sacrifice," Roe said on Facebook.