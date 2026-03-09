Warrants served in New Jersey, Pennsylvania as feds look into possible NYC terrorism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents on Monday served search warrants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as investigators probe a possible act of terrorism tied to explosive devices thrown during a protest in New York City.

A New York Police Department source told Fox News that devices hurled into the crowd were packed with nuts, bolts and screws, and contained a chemical substance inside a taped canister fitted with a fuse.

Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi remained in custody as federal teams searched their homes in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, according to federal sources.

Investigators also executed a warrant at a related address in New Jersey.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.