I’m a gender detransitioner. I told the FTC how doctors abused their power over me

This summer, I, alongside several fellow detransitioners, spoke to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about how the medical establishment lied to us as children.



We were told we could become members of the opposite sex if only we took the puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones they prescribed us and underwent surgeries to remove healthy body parts.

That was a lie. No one can switch sexes.

Our parents were told we would kill ourselves if they didn’t sign on to these medical and surgical regimens.

That was a lie, too. There is no evidence that transgender-identifying people commit suicide if they are not affirmed, despite activists’ claims to the contrary.

The FTC’s job is to go after "unfair and deceptive practices" in trade — and what I have experienced from the medical establishment is about as unfair and deceptive as it gets. After hearing stories like mine, the agency is requesting comments from those harmed by gender-affirming care, and I’m calling on all Americans adversely affected by this ideology to join me in telling the FTC their stories.

I’ll start with mine.

After all those so-called "treatments" doctors gave me — which would be better described as interference with our bodies’ natural processes — I was left with a long list of medical issues that no woman should have to suffer.

When I was just 17, doctors put me on testosterone, which is not meant for female bodies in such high doses. The hormone, as a result, caused damage to my healthy endocrine system that persists years after stopping testosterone: I now suffer from vaginal atrophy, sexual dysfunction, chronic pain and a weakened voice that I can no longer use to sing.

Additionally, the testosterone made it so my pubescent body was also never allowed to develop properly, leaving my hips smaller than they otherwise would have been, which made pregnancy extremely painful. I was forced to deliver my son via C-section because doctors’ interference with my healthy body made vaginal delivery impossible.

The medical establishment also thought it acceptable to amputate my healthy breasts, in what I later realized was a botched procedure. When performing a double mastectomy on me, the surgeon cut off my nipples, cut them up to reshape them into a supposedly more "masculine" shape, and sewed them on in the wrong place. Not only did this surgeon take away my choice to breastfeed — as I was recovering from my C-section, the milk I was supposed to be able to feed my son was trapped in my chest, leading to intense pain.

All of this was done on me despite the fact that doctors knew I was mentally ill, likely suffering from borderline personality disorder and having been diagnosed as a child with anorexia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, suicidal ideations and depression. The idea that putting me through irreversible chemical and surgical changes would make me better is absurd on its face, and, yet, was given a big thumbs up by the medical establishment — which has its own incentives to do so.

Indeed, beyond ideology, there is a financial motive here for them. For the rest of my life, I will be forced to pay the same medical establishment that harmed me in order to deal with the side effects that they caused me in the name of "care." Meanwhile, for those doctors and surgeons, my case is a double profit: charge patients for hormones and surgeries and then charge patients again to manage whatever injuries those hormones and surgeries caused.

This is essentially the gender industry’s business model, one that rakes in cash for hospitals and pharma while destroying our bodies in the process. This cannot be left to stand. While I and other detransitioners may be dependent on the system that caused us great medical harm, no one else should have to go through this.

Thankfully, the FTC is standing up for us — and all the Americans who could get trapped by the medical industry as I did. It is deceit when doctors call this butchery "care," and they should not be able to get away with it.