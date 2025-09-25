City council member resigns after going viral on Libs of TikTok for vile comment made to Trump supporter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bree Danyele Montoya, a city councilmember representing Norman, Oklahoma's Ward 3, resigned effective immediately on Tuesday after a Facebook comment she wrote telling a Trump supporter to harm herself resurfaced and went viral when shared by Libs of TikTok.

The resignation followed months of inaction from the city council, critics say, until the exchange gained national traction online. The city of Norman has since emphasized that while elected officials speak for themselves, it "does not support actions or behaviors that may encourage harm."

"In various capacities, I have served this community since 2008, and I am ready to pursue other interests. Effective immediately, I am resigning as councilmember for Ward 3. Thank you, Ward 3!" Montoya said at the meeting.

The recipient of Montoya’s comments, constituent Audra Abbott, told FOX affiliate KOKH she was shocked when she realized who had written them.

"I saw that she was a city council member within moments of her posting it, and I was like, wow, I can’t believe that an elected official would talk like that online," she said.



Abbott added, "If it hadn’t went viral with Libs of TikTok picking it up, I don’t think that anything would have happened at all."

Chaya Raichik, who runs Libs of TikTok, told Fox News Digital, "With a rising trend of violent left-wing extremists targeting conservatives, it is our duty to hold elected officials, such as Oklahoma City Councilor Bree Montoya, accountable for violent rhetoric, regardless of their status or position."

Raichik also said, "While the fake news media refuses to acknowledge the truth of the rising epidemic of far-left violence, Libs of TikTok will continue to expose elected leaders who promote violence, demonize ICE, or issue threatening statements against the American people."

In an email to Fox News Digital, Norman Chief Communications Officer Tiffany Martinez Vrska said, "The City of Norman as a municipal corporation does not support actions or behaviors that may encourage harm; carrying out municipal functions that provide or support public service remains the focus of the corporation."



She added that elected officials speak only for themselves when making personal remarks. Officials pointed to resources explaining Norman’s council–manager government structure and how the Ward 3 vacancy will be filled in the coming weeks.

The online clash dates back to June, when Montoya and Abbott argued on Facebook about the size of a "No Kings" protest. Montoya called Abbott "uneducated" and escalated by telling her to harm herself.

Screenshots of the exchange spread in local Facebook groups during the summer before Libs of TikTok recently amplified them on social media. Abbott and others say Norman officials ignored the controversy until the post gained traction online. Montoya was first elected in 2023, re-elected in February 2025, sworn in again July 1, and resigned less than three months later.

At the Sept. 23 meeting, Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman addressed the incident.

"As your mayor, I want to affirm our commitment to upholding the rights guaranteed under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. The right to free speech is fundamental to our democracy, and it is our responsibility to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to express their opinions and be heard," the mayor said.

"While we honor the right to free speech, we must also maintain an environment that is respectful, orderly and conducive to productive discussion," Holman added. "My goal is to ensure that every voice in this room can be heard while maintaining the integrity and decorum of our meetings. I ask for your cooperation and mutual respect as we continue to work together for the betterment of Norman."