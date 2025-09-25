Harris resurrects campaign word salad when concerned pregnant mom asks about raising a son under Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK — Former Vice President Kamala Harris tried to quell a nine-month-pregnant mom's concerns over having a baby boy under the Trump administration, resurrecting a campaign phrase celebrating the "children of the community."

"Part of how I was raised to think about things was that the children of the community are our children of the community. And we all have some, I think, responsibility — you can call it a moral responsibility, you can think of it in different ways — but to be invested in their well-being and success," Harris said Wednesday evening from The Town Hall theater venue in Midtown Manhattan.

Harris was in New York City to launch her book tour to promote "107 Days," which offers a detailed and personal retelling of her days on the 2024 presidential campaign trail after then-President Joe Biden dropped out amid mounting concerns over his mental acuity.

KAMALA HARRIS' BOOK, MEDIA TOUR SLAMMED BY LIBERAL CRITICS AS 'EMBARRASSING' AND 'UNHELPFUL'

Harris only took a couple questions from the audience, including one from a nine-month-pregnant mom who was concerned about raising a son with a "good heart and moral compass" under "this current political climate."

Harris quelled the mom's concerns by reassuring her she would teach her son how to be "strong," which would catapult him to "role model" status as an adult.

"To teach that our own children, that that is the way that we expect that they will live, which is to see the connection between themselves and others, to see the interdependence between themselves and others, and to have a sense of understanding that it's a sign of strength to lift other people up," she continued.

BERNIE URGED HARRIS TO FOCUS 'ON THE WORKING CLASS, NOT JUST ON ABORTION,' BOOK REVEALS

Harris argued that President Donald Trump has a "perverse notion" that strength is measured by "who you beat down," which she rejected.

"I used to talk about it a lot in those 107 days, which is this perverse notion that is absolutely being pushed by this guy in the White House, which is to suggest that the measure of strength is based on who you beat down," she said. "Instead, what I think everyone here understands, which is the true measure of strength, is based on who you lift up."

KAMALA HARRIS BREAKS SILENCE ON BIDEN DROPOUT, ADMITS SHE HAS REGRETS ABOUT HER HANDLING OF SITUATION

Harris added that she was excited about the future of the unborn baby under his mom's leadership.

"You're going to teach him to be strong in every way that is important, and he will be a role model," she continued. "And we are very, very excited for the future of that child."

Harris repeatedly has used the phrase "the children of the community are the children of the community" while speaking during public events, including as vice president and when she was running for the presidency in 2024.

Conservative critics and others frequently mocked Harris' "word salad" comments during the election cycle, including in September 2024 when she tied inflation to her "children of the community" phrase.

"I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community, and we should all have a vested interest in ensuring that children can go grow up with the resources that they need to achieve their God-given potential," Harris said, explaining she wanted to lower the cost of groceries for struggling families and vowing to take on big corporations who gouged customers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris kicked off her book tour in New York City before traveling to cities from coast to coast to promote her new book, which was released Tuesday.

Her roughly hourlong conversation Wednesday evening included taking a few shots at Trump, as well as celebrating how former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served as her mentor and supporter throughout the 2024 election.