Southwest flight diverted after passenger scare as security incidents rattle US airports

A series of airline security scares over the weekend left passengers shaken and temporarily disrupted air travel in multiple cities — though authorities say none of the incidents involved a credible threat.

The most dramatic scene unfolded Friday night aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 2094, which departed Nashville International Airport at 7:15 p.m. en route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Video posted by Only In Dade shows several passengers with their hands raised and heads lowered as law enforcement officers entered the aircraft and removed one passenger.

About 30 minutes into the flight, passengers said flight attendants began running up and down the aisle appearing agitated before making a startling announcement.

"They came over the loudspeaker, instructing passengers to put their heads down and hands up," passenger Sarah Porter told WKRN.

"We didn’t know if it was something mechanical, something medical," her mother, Julie Porter, told the outlet.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported a "passenger disturbance," and the aircraft diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, landing around 9 p.m.

According to Southwest Airlines, the diversion was in response to a "possible security matter." NBC News reported the incident stemmed from a passenger who had set a timer on his phone to mark prayer time during Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

Sarah Porter told WKRN the first indication the situation was serious came when armed officers boarded the plane.

"The first time I at least knew that there was someone dangerous on the plane was when the SWAT team came on and started yelling at us, and it was a little annoying not knowing what was happening until we were getting kind of held at gunpoint," she said.

Video posted to social media showed passengers with their hands raised as law enforcement officers entered the cabin and removed one passenger.

Porter told WKRN passengers sat on the tarmac for about an hour before officers surrounded the plane.

"I feel like it was a little maybe dangerous having us sit with that guy for an hour-and-a-half before they detained him," she said. "We didn’t see anything, personally. We heard some things other people said, like, about his bag… he was getting agitated, but he started texting people, and that’s what started this whole thing."

Once passengers deplaned in Atlanta, K-9 units inspected each bag. Travelers waited several hours before boarding a replacement flight, eventually arriving in Fort Lauderdale just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The FBI and Atlanta Police Department investigated and interviewed the passenger. Officials said there was "no credible threat," and no charges will be filed.

In a statement provided to WKRN, Southwest Airlines said the diversion was made "out of an abundance of caution due to what turned out to be a misunderstanding of a Customer’s behavior."

"We appreciate the professionalism of our Flight Crew and sincerely apologize to our Customers for the significant delay," the airline said. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of its Customers and Employees."

Julie Porter told WKRN she understands heightened vigilance but still has questions.

"I have mixed feelings because there’s a lot going on in the world right now, so I think they are going to take threats seriously, but… I guess I’m very curious to know what was on the texts that they screenshotted," she said.

Sarah added that she and her family will be more cautious during future flights.

In a separate incident Sunday, travelers were evacuated from portions of Kansas City International Airport after officials received a call about a potential device in the terminal and parking garage.

Airport police, along with the FBI, responded and evacuated sections of the terminal as a precaution. Inbound flights were held on taxiways away from gates during the investigation.

The evacuation lasted approximately two hours.

During a sweep of the parking garage, K-9 units flagged a vehicle on the top floor as suspicious. Kansas City Police Bomb and Arson investigators responded and later determined there was no threat. The garage remained closed for several additional hours during the investigation.

Authorities ultimately confirmed there was no credible threat to the airport or those inside the terminal, and normal operations resumed Sunday afternoon.

The FBI’s Kansas City field office said it was notified Sunday morning of a threat received by the airport and responded alongside other law enforcement agencies.

"It was determined that the threat received was not credible," the FBI said in a statement to Fox News Digital, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

"As always, the KCAD and FBI encourage anyone who becomes aware of anything suspicious or concerning to report that to law enforcement," the airport department said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy thanked law enforcement for their response, saying safety remains the top priority for passengers and airport staff.

Sunday night, passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 5458 at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport were also forced to deplane after a reported security issue.

Officials with the Birmingham Airport Authority said a passenger on the flight from Birmingham to Washington, D.C., reported a possible security concern.

"Airport operations worked with TSA and Birmingham Police to take the appropriate action," the airport authority said in a statement to WBRC. "Out of an abundance of caution, the passengers were asked to deplane and the aircraft was swept and eventually cleared."

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.

