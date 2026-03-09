Expand / Collapse search
Sex Crimes

Alexander brothers learn fate in federal sex trafficking trial

Federal prosecutors say luxury real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother Alon conspired for years to drug and sexually assault women

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Real estate moguls Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother, Alon Alexander, were found guilty in federal court of sex trafficking and related offenses, marking a dramatic fall for the once-prominent luxury brokers.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, inducement to travel to engage in unlawful sexual activity and multiple counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

Oren Alexander and his twin brother, Alon, attend a bond hearing

Oren Alexander and his twin brother, Alon, attend a bond hearing after being charged with multiple state and federal crimes, including sex trafficking and rape, at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Miami. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP, Pool)

In closing argument on March 3, prosecutor Andrew Jones said the brothers masqueraded ​as party boys but really were predators towards women.

"They used a consistent playbook to lure, isolate and rape their victims," ‌Jones ⁠said. "They did it with callousness and a perverse sense of pride."

