Alexander brothers learn fate in federal sex trafficking trial

Real estate moguls Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother, Alon Alexander, were found guilty in federal court of sex trafficking and related offenses, marking a dramatic fall for the once-prominent luxury brokers.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, inducement to travel to engage in unlawful sexual activity and multiple counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

In closing argument on March 3, prosecutor Andrew Jones said the brothers masqueraded ​as party boys but really were predators towards women.

"They used a consistent playbook to lure, isolate and rape their victims," ‌Jones ⁠said. "They did it with callousness and a perverse sense of pride."