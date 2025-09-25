Tim Allen says Erika Kirk's memorial speech inspired him to forgive his father's killer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tim Allen is speaking out about how Erika Kirk's memorial speech "deeply affected" him.

On Thursday, Allen took to X to share that he was personally moved by Kirk's forgiveness of the man who allegedly killed her husband, Charlie Kirk, since forgiveness has not been as easy for him to give.

"When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me."

"I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all," Allen wrote.

Allen's father died in 1978 after a drunk driver collided into his vehicle. Allen was 11-years-old at the time of his father's death.

At Charlie's memorial service on Sunday, Erika publicly forgave Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old who is accused of killing the Turning Point USA founder.

Charlie "wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life," she said.

"Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man … I forgive him," Erika said. "I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do."

Charlie was assassinated at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 in Orem, Utah.

Robinson was arrested and is facing several charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and violent offense in the presence of a child.

