Mojtaba Khamenei named Iran’s new supreme leader after father’s death and more top headlines

1. Mojtaba Khamenei named Iran's new supreme leader after father's death in US-Israel strikes

2. Iran women’s soccer team signals distress after anthem protest

3. Before-and-after satellite imagery offers a rare look at damage inside Iran

MANSION MAYHEM — NYC bomb suspects allegedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before explosive attack. Continue reading …

LONG SHADOW — Cadaver dogs on hold as search for Nancy Guthrie enters fifth week with no answers. Continue reading …

LETHAL STRIKE — US military sinks another drug boat on suspected narco-terrorists, killing 6. Continue reading …

ENERGY PIVOT — Venezuela flips from 'sanctioned adversary' to 'strategic ally' under President Trump. Continue reading …

TARMAC TERROR — Southwest passengers sent into panic after SWAT teams swarm in: 'Heads down, hands up!' Continue reading …

'FRONT OF THE LINE' — Trump vows to reject all new laws until SAVE America Act passes Senate. Continue reading …

EMERGENCY EVACUATIONS — Private security firm helping Americans evacuate the Middle East amid war with Iran. Continue reading …

RISKY BUSINESS — Trump eyes US-backed insurance to curb oil prices amid Iran conflict. Continue reading …

GROWING CONCERN — Cartels fear US retaliation as Trump-era pressure reshapes strategy: ‘They fear the United States’. Continue reading …

HISTORICAL OUTRAGE — MS NOW host claims US military conduct in Iran ‘worse than the Nazis.’ Continue reading …

PULPIT POLITICS — Jesse Jackson Jr. blasts Clinton, Obama and Biden at father's memorial service. Continue reading …

SNUBBED — Valerie Jarrett reveals that President Trump isn’t invited to Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony. Continue reading …

PUMP PANIC — White House says oil price spike 'short-term' as Iran conflict roils energy markets. Continue reading …

VICTORIA COATES — All 4 Iran war assumptions dead wrong — Trump proves experts got fooled again. Continue reading …

CLARA KALUDEROVIC — Trump’s strike on Iran deals a major blow to Putin’s war machine in Ukraine. Continue reading …

IMAGE CRISIS — Former Prince Andrew's daughters face royal exile as experts warn York brand is 'washed up' after his arrest. Continue reading …

UNDERDOG MAGIC — Boston’s season stays alive with dramatic buzzer-beater to advance to conference title game. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on baseball bests and nutty nibbles. Take the quiz here …

RITUAL RICHES — Archaeologists uncover gold-laden tomb filled with elite burial treasures from over 1,000 years ago. Continue reading …

HOPE FOR FREEDOM — Iranian-American winemaking family cherishes the USA — and wants positive change for the people of Iran. See video ...

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM — US military strikes against Iran are a good investment for security. See video …

GEN. JACK KEANE — Organizations that sustain Iran's regime are being systematically and deliberately taken down. See video …

Tune in as tax season unfolds under Trump’s renewed tax cuts, exploring who’s benefiting most and what taxpayers should watch for. Check it out ...

