Police recover third device in ongoing Manhattan IED investigation after two arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NYPD announced Sunday that a third suspicious device has been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation into an improvised explosive device (IED) thrown during dueling protests outside Gracie Mansion a day earlier.

Police said officers identified a suspicious device inside a vehicle on East End Avenue between 81st and 82nd streets and temporarily evacuated nearby buildings while the Bomb Squad assessed the threat.

"The NYPD has safely removed the suspicious device from the area for further testing, and those who were evacuated are now allowed to return to their residences. The area remains closed to vehicular traffic," the NYPD wrote on X.

As of Sunday evening, only one of the devices has been confirmed as an IED, a federal source told Fox News.

Earlier Sunday, city officials said the confirmed device was capable of causing "serious injury or death."

The incident unfolded Saturday morning near East End Avenue and East 87th Street, steps from Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

One protest was organized by right-wing activist Jake Lang to oppose public Muslim prayer. Counter-protesters also gathered nearby. Although police initially kept the groups separated, tensions escalated after pepper spray was deployed during a confrontation.

Approximately 30 minutes later, authorities say an 18-year-old counter-protester ignited and threw a device toward the protest area.

Police say the 18-year-old then retrieved a second device from a 19-year-old, lit it, and attempted to flee. Both suspects — Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi — were taken into custody.

FEDS SAY MAN ACCUSED OF PLANTING DC PIPE BOMBS CONFESSED, ADMITTING HE TARGETED BOTH PARTIES

EVIDENCE AGAINST J6 PIPE BOMB SUSPECT WAS JUST ‘SITTING THERE’ FOR YEARS, DOJ SAYS

Three federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that one suspect allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" before igniting and throwing the IED into a crowd.

The devices thrown near Gracie Mansion were allegedly charged with TATP (triacetone triperoxide), retired NYPD inspector Fox News contributor Paul Mauro told Fox News Digital, citing multiple sources.

"[TATP] is a favorite of real terrorists, and not something two street-level knuckleheads would likely produce," Mauro said. "This was no M-80 wrapped in nails and tape. It’s very hard to detect, very powerful, and extremely unstable."

The NYPD Bomb Squad X-rayed two of the devices and rendered them safe. They are now being transported to Quantico for further analysis, Mauro said.

He also noted that a vehicle registered to a relative of one of the suspects was located in the Upper East Side area.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not issued a public statement about the bomb incident, but condemned protester Jake Lang, who he called a "White supremacist."

"Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are," Mamdani said.

Lang claims the bombs were thrown at him and his supporters by pro-Islam protesters.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' CB Cotton and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.