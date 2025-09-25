Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Brazen blue state jewelry store heist caught on camera as armed mob makes off with $1M in merchandise: police

Masked suspects used hammers and pickaxes to smash displays at Bay Area store in brazen daylight heist

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Mob of masked thieves storm a California jewelry store, stealing $1 million in merchandise Video

Mob of masked thieves storm a California jewelry store, stealing $1 million in merchandise

Some suspects were armed, and a shot was fired at the Bay Area store, police said. (Credit: San Ramon Police Department via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly two dozen suspects, some of them armed, brazenly targeted a California jewelry store during a smash-and-grab robbery as organized retail theft continues to pose a problem across the state.

Surveillance video at Heller Jewelers in the Bay Area city of San Ramon captured a mob of masked thieves storming into the store on Monday and smashing displays with hammers and pickaxes, authorities said.

They made off with around $1 million in merchandise, the San Ramon Police Department said.

ELDERLY JEWELRY STORE OWNER HOSPITALIZED AFTER SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERY LEAVES SAN JOSE SHOP DESTROYED

Video footage from a California jewelry store shows a smash-and-grab robbery.

Suspects were captured on video surveillance during a smash-and-grab robbery who broke into a California jewelry store on Monday. (San Ramon Police Department via Storyful)

At least one suspect fired a shot through the front entrance, police said. Others entered the store pointing firearms at employees.

Once the heist was over, the suspects fled in waiting vehicles in the City Center Bishop Ranch valet parking area, authorities said. Police chased the cars but ended the pursuit to allow helicopters to track them.

Several suspects were detained in Oakland and a nearby suburb, including 27-year-old Jimmy Ray and his brother Michael Ray, KTVU-TV reported.

Meanwhile, in an incident two weeks ago in San Jose, an 88-year-old jewelry shop owner is recovering after she was shoved to the ground as thieves raided her store in a similar smash-and-grab robbery caught on camera.

PROGRESSIVE CITIES FACE BILLIONS IN ECONOMIC LOSSES AS RETAIL CRIME SURGES 93% SINCE 2019

Video footage shows masked suspects stealing from a California jewelry store.

A California jewelry store was targeted Monday in a smash-and-grab robbery, police said. Nearly two dozen suspects entered Heller Jewelers and began stealing 1$ million worth of merchandise, police said.  (San Ramon Police Department via Storyful)

Surveillance video from Kim Hung Jewelry showed suspects backing up an SUV into the store’s glass windows before more than a dozen of them stormed in and grabbed items from display cases.

California launched its own Organized Retail Crime Task Force to combat large-scale retail thefts.

In 2025, the task force, which is led by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), made over 700 arrests and recovered nearly 150,000 stolen items worth $8 million, as of August.

Violent smash-and-grab robbery hospitalizes 88-year-old shop owner Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are serious about stamping out crime rings that target California’s businesses and undermine public safety. We appreciate the work of our law enforcement partners statewide to apprehend these bad actors," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the time.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue