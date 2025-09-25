Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Dallas mayor warns rising political violence could mean ICE facility attack ‘won’t be the last’

Democrat-turned-Republican Eric Johnson says party leaders have vilified law enforcement to appease activists

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Dallas mayor warns ICE facility attack 'won't be the last' unless Dem rhetoric changes Video

Dallas mayor warns ICE facility attack 'won't be the last' unless Dem rhetoric changes

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the FBI probe into the ICE facility shooting and warns about rising political violence.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson warned of a rising tolerance for political violence in America after a gunman opened fire at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, saying that unless something changes, the attack "won't be the last."

Appearing on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday, the Democrat-turned-Republican mayor argued that his former party's rhetoric has fueled hostility toward law enforcement. Johnson said Democratic leaders sought to appease Black Lives Matter activists by portraying officers as dangerous as criminals. 

Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, he added, similar tactics have been used to placate pro-immigration activists by vilifying ICE.

"We see that there's increasing tolerance for political violence as a way to bring about policy change, particularly on the left," Johnson told Fox News' Bill Hemmer. 

TRUMP OFFICIALS SLAM BLUE STATE GOVERNOR FOR IGNORING CHAOTIC ANTI-ICE ‘RIOTERS’ DISRUPTING OPERATION

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 16, 2024. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"So I think that confluence of events is leading to unfortunate events like yesterday, and if we don't do something about it, this won't be the last one."

Johnson's appearance came one day after alleged gunman Joshua Jahn fired indiscriminately at a Dallas ICE facility before taking his own life. 

DHS BLAMES POLITICAL RHETORIC FOR SURGE IN ASSAULTS ON ICE AGENTS AFTER CHARLIE KIRK MURDER

Police examine area where shooter opened fire at Dallas ICE facility

Dallas police investigate the scene where a gunman opened fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Sept. 24, 2025, in Dallas.  (Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

The gunman reportedly killed one person and injured two others. The shooting took place a short distance from Alvarado, Texas, where ICE officers were targeted in a separate incident in July.

The shooting also comes amid heightened political tensions nationwide. Several Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, have criticized the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts, accusing the agency of using unethical practices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy sounds alarm on dangerous 'patterns' with anti-ICE rhetoric after deadly shooting Video

Johnson argued that city and federal leaders must confront the rhetoric fueling such hostility before more lives are lost.

Fox News' Louis Casiana and John Roberts contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue