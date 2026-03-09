Savannah Guthrie spotted in NYC as search for missing mother enters sixth week with few answers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie is back in New York City as the search for her missing mother enters its sixth week with little publicly known progress in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

Guthrie was photographed in public for the first time since her mother's suspected abduction, alongside husband Mike Feldman and one of their young sons in the Big Apple Sunday, days after an emotional reunion with her NBC colleagues and more than a month after her 84-year-old mother Nancy was last seen.

Nancy's disappearance shocked the country — especially when the FBI released disturbing surveillance video of a masked man on her doorstep.

Savannah Guthrie spent weeks in Tucson with her siblings as the investigation played out — before she and her older sister, Annie, added bouquets of yellow flowers to a growing display at the foot of their mother’s driveway. She quietly flew home to New York last week.

Sunday marked five weeks since the suspected kidnapping.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation, which is now being overseen by a task force consisting of local detectives and FBI agents.

No suspects have been publicly identified.

A masked man who appeared on Nancy Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera around the time authorities said she was taken is described as being of average height and build and carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack.

He appeared to be armed with a handgun as well. Law enforcement sources said he visited Nancy Guthrie’s home at least once in advance of her disappearance, wearing a similar disguise.

Other identifying details are scarce.

The use of cadaver dogs is also on hold, according to authorities, who re-canvassed Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood as recently as last week.

When asked if that meant they believed she is still alive, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos declined to discuss evidence in the case.

"Anything is possible," he told Fox News Digital.

Authorities have said they won't consider the case cold until they run out of viable leads to follow up on — and tens of thousands have come in so far.

There’s a reward of more than $1.2 million in play for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.

Savannah Guthrie has asked anyone with information to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.