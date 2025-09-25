Fox News Digital's News Quiz: September 26, 2025

Disturbing flyers appeared on a university campus, and a New York Mets commentator criticized the Chicago Cubs’ Matt Shaw for skipping a game. Can you answer this week's News Quiz?



Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz.

Looking for more of a challenge?

A Christian man was "not welcome" in this city in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on football firsts and harvest highlights in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!