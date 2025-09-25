New Jersey governor hopeful blocked from Naval Academy graduation over cheating scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Mikie Sherrill was blocked from walking with her graduating class at the US Naval Academy after being caught up in a massive cheating scandal, a bombshell report revealed.

Sherrill’s name was not included on the commencement program during the May 25, 1994, ceremony, according to records obtained by the New Jersey Globe.

The congresswoman said she was barred from walking because she declined to rat out classmates who were involved in the scandal that impacted 130 midshipmen in her class.

"I didn’t turn in some of my classmates, so I didn’t walk but graduated and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving for nearly ten years with the highest level of distinction and honor," Sherrill (D-NJ) told the outlet.

She declined to authorize the release of sealed disciplinary records about her time at the academy that would’ve revealed the details of why she was not allowed to walk at graduation.

The Post reached out to the Sherrill campaign for comment.

News of the scandal comes hours after a shocking poll showed her dead even with Republican Jack Ciattarelli after months of polling pegged her as the clear front-runner.