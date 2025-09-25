Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

New Jersey governor hopeful blocked from Naval Academy graduation over cheating scandal

Rep. Mikie Sherrill says she refused to turn in classmates involved in incident affecting 130 midshipmen

By Ryan King New York Post
Jack Ciattarelli: Eight years of Phil Murphy policies have failed New Jerseyans Video

Jack Ciattarelli: Eight years of Phil Murphy policies have failed New Jerseyans

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli opens up about his campaign on 'Hannity.'

New Jersey gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Mikie Sherrill was blocked from walking with her graduating class at the US Naval Academy after being caught up in a massive cheating scandal, a bombshell report revealed.

Sherrill’s name was not included on the commencement program during the May 25, 1994, ceremony, according to records obtained by the New Jersey Globe.

  • New Jersey Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill
    Image 1 of 3

    Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., during an interview in New York May 2, 2025. Sherrill, who is also a former federal prosecutor, announced her candidacy last year for New Jersey governor, citing her leadership experience as a U.S. Navy helicopter commander and federal prosecutor. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • New Jersey Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill
    Image 2 of 3

    Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., during a news conference about a Signal messaging chat used by Trump administration officials at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2025.  (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • New Jersey Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill
    Image 3 of 3

    According to records obtained by the New Jersey Globe, Sherrill’s name was not included on the commencement program during the May 25, 1994, ceremony. (Mikie Sherrill)

The congresswoman said she was barred from walking because she declined to rat out classmates who were involved in the scandal that impacted 130 midshipmen in her class.

"I didn’t turn in some of my classmates, so I didn’t walk but graduated and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving for nearly ten years with the highest level of distinction and honor," Sherrill (D-NJ) told the outlet.

She declined to authorize the release of sealed disciplinary records about her time at the academy that would’ve revealed the details of why she was not allowed to walk at graduation.

The Post reached out to the Sherrill campaign for comment.

News of the scandal comes hours after a shocking poll showed her dead even with Republican Jack Ciattarelli after months of polling pegged her as the clear front-runner.

