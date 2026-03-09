‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum's boyfriend on trial for attempted murder over wild ‘Boca Bash’ accusations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The boyfriend of a reality TV star who appeared on "90 Day Fiancé" faces trial this week on charges he tried to murder her while they were boating in South Florida.

Cole Goldberg was initially charged with domestic battery by strangulation. The charge was upgraded more than a year after the incident to attempted second-degree murder, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Goldberg and Caroline Schwitzky, 32, got into a heated argument while the two were attending the annual boat party event, "Boca Bash" on April 24, 2022. At the time, the couple had been dating for about a year.

When Schwitzky attempted to escape the vessel, Cole "was grabbing her very aggressively" to keep her on the boat, according to a police report obtained by Law&Crime.

Schwitzky, the CEO of Miami talent agency Urge and a mom of three, allegedly punched Goldberg's arms to free herself during the struggle, which lasted roughly 20 minutes. She jumped into the water to swim to a nearby boat, a witness told authorities.

Goldberg went after her and allegedly tried to drown her. A bystander named Matt Paris jumped in and intervened.

Schwitzky appeared on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" in 2016 as talent agent to Paola Mayfield.

According to CourtTV, prosecutors offered Goldberg a plea agreement that would have required him to serve six months in jail and three years of probation, as well as write a 500-word letter of apology. He turned down the offer, saying he would not accept a plea to a felony.

