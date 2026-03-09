Expand / Collapse search
Crime

‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum's boyfriend on trial for attempted murder over wild ‘Boca Bash’ accusations

Cole Goldberg allegedly tried to drown Caroline Schwitzky during heated argument at 'Boca Bash' event in 2022

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
The boyfriend of a reality TV star who appeared on "90 Day Fiancé" faces trial this week on charges he tried to murder her while they were boating in South Florida.

Cole Goldberg was initially charged with domestic battery by strangulation. The charge was upgraded more than a year after the incident to attempted second-degree murder, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Goldberg and Caroline Schwitzky, 32, got into a heated argument while the two were attending the annual boat party event, "Boca Bash" on April 24, 2022. At the time, the couple had been dating for about a year.

Cole Goldberg mugshot.

Cole Goldberg, the boyfriend of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" star, Caroline Schwitzky, is accused of trying to strangle and drown her in Florida. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

When Schwitzky attempted to escape the vessel, Cole "was grabbing her very aggressively" to keep her on the boat, according to a police report obtained by Law&Crime.

Caroline Schwitzky

Caroline Schwitzky, 32, was attacked by her boyfriend while on a boat in Florida, authorities said. She was also arrested for a warrant from another county, according to jail records. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

Schwitzky, the CEO of Miami talent agency Urge and a mom of three, allegedly punched Goldberg's arms to free herself during the struggle, which lasted roughly 20 minutes. She jumped into the water to swim to a nearby boat, a witness told authorities. 

Goldberg went after her and allegedly tried to drown her. A bystander named Matt Paris jumped in and intervened.

Spring breakers crowd the lake in Florida.

Boca Bash on Lake Boca Raton on April 27, 2025, in Boca Raton, Florida. Hundreds of party-goers floated on the lakes in boats, kayaks and paddle boards. (Greg Lovett / Imagn)

Schwitzky appeared on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" in 2016 as talent agent to Paola Mayfield.

According to CourtTV, prosecutors offered Goldberg a plea agreement that would have required him to serve six months in jail and three years of probation, as well as write a 500-word letter of apology. He turned down the offer, saying he would not accept a plea to a felony.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
