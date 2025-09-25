Dallas ICE attack timeline shows shooter sought to inflict ‘real terror,’ leaving 1 dead, 2 hurt: Officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One ICE detainee was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on an agency facility in Dallas, according to officials.

The FBI earlier said it's investigating the shooting as a "targeted attack" against ICE, with the suspect being identified as Joshua Jahn. The shooting happened while ICE officers were taking detainees into the agency's Dallas facility.

Federal officials said the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had anti-ICE messaging on rounds found near his body. The shooting happened while the detainees were inside a law enforcement van, ICE sources told Fox News.

Timeline of the shooting

Before the shooting:

FBI Director Kash Patel said prior to the shooting, Jahn downloaded a document titled "Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management" which contained a list of DHS facilities.

Jahn, 29, also conducted several searches of ballistics and the "Charlie Kirk Shot Video" from Sept. 23–24, Patel said, adding that between Aug. 19 and Aug. 24, the suspect "searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents."

Patel also revealed that Jahn had a handwritten note, reading, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?"

Patel said evidence gathered thus far indicates a "high degree of pre-attack planning."

"FBI Dallas and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data and process writings obtained on location and in the subject's person/residence/bedroom," Patel wrote on X. "One of the handwritten notes recovered read, ‘Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ’is there a sniper with AP [armor-piercing] rounds on that roof?'"

Day of the shooting – Sept. 24:

Around 3 a.m.: Jahn was seen on surveillance video driving with a "large ladder" on his car, which is what officials believe was used to get onto the top of the building where he opened fire, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy Larson.

Around 6:30 a.m.: According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting happened at around 6:30 a.m. local time. One detainee was killed and two others were injured. No law enforcement officers were killed.

Jahn opened fire while the sally port to the facility was open as the detainees were being transferred, officials said. Jahn was allegedly firing "indiscriminately" at the ICE facility, in addition to a van in the sally port, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Around 7 a.m.: Jahn killed himself at around 7 a.m., according to sources. He was found dead on a nearby rooftop with a rifle, authorities said.

After the shooting: After the shooting, the FBI released an image showing a clip of rounds that had anti-ICE messaging on it.

"These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off," Patel said. "We are only miles from Prairieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice."

Larson said that law enforcement officers searched Jahn's residence and found loose notes which detailed a "game plan" of the attack as well as target areas at the facility. Jahn called ICE employees individuals who showed up to collect a "dirty paycheck" and wrote that he intended to "minimize" any collateral damage or injury to detainees, Larson said.

Jahn said in one of the notes that "it was just me," Larson said.

"The tragic irony for his evil plot here is that it was a detainee who was killed. And two other detainees that were injured when he fired into the sally port," Larson said. "He also hoped his actions would give ICE agents real terror of being gunned down. And he did this to induce constant stress in their lives. He hoped his actions would terrorize ICE employees and interfere with their work, which he called human trafficking."

Patel was in Dallas on Wednesday for a "prescheduled visit" and visited the incident command center.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Greg Norman contributed to this report.