Manhunt ignites in major US city after accused murderer walks free in 'monumental mistake': victim's mother

A manhunt is underway in Oregon as authorities search for an accused murderer who was accidentally released this week due to a clerical error.

Ty Anthony Sage, 26, was reportedly set free from the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland after posting bail on Monday, according to FOX 12.

Sage reportedly appeared for a hearing last Wednesday, where a judge issued a ruling denying him bail the next day. However, a Sept. 17 release form shows Sage’s bail was set for $5,000 and he was permitted to bail out – a direct violation of the judge’s order.

Sage was arrested in connection to a 2021 robbery and shooting that killed 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey and injured two others.

"It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for the last four years," mother Jodie Ramsey told the outlet. "My world stopped the day my son died."

Both Sage and 26-year-old Kevin Rivas-Ramirez were arrested in May, and face murder and robbery charges.

"The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office recognizes that we hold the ultimate responsibility for a person’s release from custody," the sheriff’s office told FOX 12. "We are committed to conducting a review of the incident to have a full understanding of what occurred.

Sage’s release appears to be an "isolated incident," according to Sheriff Nicole Morissey O’Donnell, who added that "this mistake should not have happened."

"I recognize that the system has failed, and it’s failed Lowgunn’s family and our community. We hold the ultimate responsibility for a person’s release. In this case, we fell short. But we are committed to doing everything we can to restore community trust and confidence in our organization," Sheriff O’Donnell said, according to FOX 12.

Ramsey blasted the mistake made by authorities and expressed her frustration surrounding her son’s alleged killer’s release.

"It’s a major mess up, it’s a monumental mistake that should have never occurred," Ramsey said.

Ramsey added that Sage’s release has left her and her family in fear as authorities work to locate the alleged killer.

"Very fearful, very fearful, it’s going to be a constant fear for me until he is back in custody, because he is [out of] custody doing God knows what," Ramsey said.

However, as Sage remains on the loose, Ramsey reportedly said she has lost any sense of hope that her son will receive justice after his death.

"I don’t have any hope," Ramsey said. "I mean, once they finally caught him and they had him in custody, I had all the hope in the world. I was hopeful, I was completely hopeful. Now that he is no longer in custody, I have 100% doubts."