Erika Kirk forgives husband's killer at memorial service and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Erika Kirk forgives husband's killer at memorial service

2. Trump praises Charlie Kirk's legacy, announces plan for Presidential Medal of Freedom

3. Former FBI agent sounds alarm on evolving nature of political attacks after Kirk murder

MAJOR HEADLINES

PUSH FOR JUSTICE – FBI probing 'signals' and mystery visitors in Charlie Kirk assassination investigation. Continue reading …

UNIFYING FORCE – Charlie Kirk's memorial brings President Trump and Elon Musk together. Continue reading …

'FRIGHTENING SIGNAL' – Shop owner faces criminal complaints after posting 'Jews are banned' sign. Continue reading …

DANGER ZONE – America’s commuters under siege as violent transit crimes endanger blue cities. Continue reading …

FREE SPEECH FIGHT – High school student suspended after MAGA hat sparks dispute. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CHINA OUT – Trump set to approve TikTok deal ensuring majority-American investor control. Continue reading …

MOUNTING TENSIONS – NATO allies brace for uncertain future as concerns over war with Russia escalate. Continue reading …

DELETED DEMANDS – President slams AG in vanished rant before praising her 'careful' work an hour later. Continue reading …

CRACKDOWN – State conducts first federal checkpoint operations with ICE, detaining dozens. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

DIVISIVE POLITICS – Rep. Jasmine Crockett slams White lawmakers who voted to honor Charlie Kirk. Continue reading …

GETTING TENSE – ‘Squad’ member questions CNN host during tense exchange over Charlie Kirk assassination. Continue reading …

SPEECH POLICE – Rand Paul fires back at government 'weighing in' on ABC host's controversial remarks. Continue reading …

COMING FOR YOU – Marvel star warns America is headed for 'Taliban' rule under ‘fascist regime.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

MICHAEL LAROSA – Harris is speaking. This time, she isn’t bending to Biden’s bullies. Continue reading …

JONATHAN ROWNTREE – China weaponized science against the US. We’ve figured out a key element they missed. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

ARTIFACT GONE – Theft rocks one of the world’s top tourist attractions as hunt for suspect underway. Continue reading …

BIG MAN SPEED – 336-pound Eagles star reaches jaw-dropping speed in game-winning play against Rams. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on football firsts and harvest highlights. Take the quiz here …

ROOT CAUSE – Dietary mistake may be the missing link to stop hair shedding, thinning and breakage. Continue reading …

VIVA LAS VEGAS – Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" reveals Sin City's evolving food scene. See video …

WATCH

DONALD TRUMP – History will remember Charlie Kirk. See video …

PETE HEGSETH – Charlie started a political movement, but unleashed a spiritual revival. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a look at Charlie Kirk’s legacy and how his movement could shape Republican momentum in upcoming elections. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.