Trump honors Charlie Kirk's legacy and describes him as a 'martyr for American freedom'

President Donald Trump praised Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s legacy Sunday, calling him a "martyr for American freedom."

"I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither will history," Trump said to the tens of thousands of supporters gathered to celebrate the life of Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Trump spoke of Kirk’s passion for mobilizing young conservatives, his unwavering devotion to the country and the movement he leaves behind. The president described Kirk as a "missionary with a noble spirit," saying the 31-year-old conservative activist played a decisive role in helping him win the 2024 election.

"He didn't deserve this and our country didn't deserve this," Trump said, adding that Kirk's assassination was an attack on American democracy.

Trump has survived two assassination attempts.

The president also said he would honor Kirk at the White House by presenting his family with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Trump's speech, which also highlighted his administration's core priorities, followed those of Kirk's widow, Erika, and several high-ranking members of his administration.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard were among some of Trump's Cabinet that spoke at the memorial service.

At the end of his speech, Trump shared the stage with Erika Kirk and hugged her as "God Bless America" played across the stadium, marking the conclusion of the memorial service.

Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. The gathering was the first stop on TPUSA’s planned American Comeback Tour.

The charismatic Kirk, known for his signature debates on college campuses, sat beneath a white tent emblazoned with the slogan "Prove Me Wrong," taking open-mic questions from a crowd of thousands.

Moments later, a single shot ended his life.

In the wake of his death, many Americans have been learning for the first time of the unlikely rise of the young activist who vaulted from obscurity in suburban Illinois to become a defining voice for a generation of conservatives and one of the movement’s most formidable power brokers.

At 18, Kirk dropped out of community college to co-found TPUSA. By his mid-20s, he became the youngest speaker at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and a household name in conservative circles. By 31, he commanded a $95 million political empire, galvanized millions of followers online and established a direct line to Trump.

His widow, Erika, has vowed to carry on the energetic movement that indisputably reshaped conservative youth politics. TPUSA recently announced she would assume the roles of CEO and chair of the board.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," said TPUSA has received more than 62,000 requests to establish new campus chapters in the two weeks since Kirk's assassination — a surge that would add to its existing network of 900 nationwide.

"For all the fans of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show,’ we will see you Monday," Kolvet said during his remarks at the memorial service. "Until then, buckle up — here we go," he added, vowing to continue Kirk’s mission.

Last week, Kolvet told Fox News Digital that he has "personally received hundreds of offers to work" for TPUSA.