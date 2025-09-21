Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles put exclamation point on comeback win over Rams with Jordan Davis' blocked field goal return for TD

Rams had a 26-7 lead in the third quarter

Ryan Gaydos
The Philadelphia Eagles put an exclamation point on their comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Rams kicker Joshua Karty was lined up for a 44-yard field goal attempt to win the game with three seconds remaining in the game and the team down one point. Instead of giving Los Angeles the win, Karty’s attempt was blocked and the bouncing ball was picked up by Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis. He returned it for a touchdown.

Jordan Davis runs for the ball

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) blocks a field goal attempt by Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty (16) before running the ball back for a touchdown as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia won the game, 33-26.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats noted that Davis reached a top speed of 18.59 mph on his way to the score. It was the fastest speed by an NFL player over 330 pounds since 2017. Davis is listed at 336 pounds.

It was the second straight drive in which the Rams had a field goal blocked. The first came with 8:46 left. Karty had his 36-yard field goal attempt blocked. The Eagles went up 27-26 on the following drive behind a 17-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith.

The Rams were up 26-7 early in the third quarter when Matthew Stafford found running back Kyren Williams for a 10-yard score. It appeared nothing was going to stop Los Angeles in the game. But it was Hurts who responded with authority.

Davante Adams catches a ball

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

He found Dallas Goedert for a 33-yard touchdown with 11:38 remaining in the third quarter. He followed that up with a 9-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown.

Hurts had 226 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the win.

The Eagles’ first half was marred by talk of the tush push. With a renewed focus on the play, officials were calling penalties on early movement. The officials may have missed one, which ended up in a Hurts rushing touchdown to start the game.

Nick Sirianni celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni celebrates a victory over the Los Angeles Rams following an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Regardless, Philadelphia played their hearts out to get back into the game.

Stafford was 19-for-33 with 196 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. His other touchdown pass went to Davante Adams.

Puka Nacua led the Rams with 11 catches for 112 yards.

Brown led the Eagles in receiving with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Smith had eight catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts throws

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws as Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Poona Ford (95) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles improved to 3-0 and the Rams moved to 2-1.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

