Rep. Jasmine Crockett slams White lawmakers who voted to honor Charlie Kirk

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, reflected on her decision to vote against a measure honoring slain Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk and condemning political violence, saying it hurt her heart that only two "Caucasians" joined her opposition to it.

"One of the things I do want to point out that's not been laid out that honestly hurts my heart is when I saw the no votes, there were only two Caucasians. For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk's continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color," Crockett said on CNN’s "State of the Union" Sunday.

The House passed a resolution honoring Kirk, 31, and denouncing political violence Friday. All 215 Republicans and 95 Democrats voted for the measure, and 58 Democrats – mostly members of the Congressional Black caucus — voted against the resolution. Thirty-eight Democrats voted present, and 22 Democrats skipped the vote altogether. The two White Democrats to vote against were Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.).

The measure passed nine days after the father of two was gunned down at a campus speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was fielding a question about transgender mass shooters when Tyler Robinson, 22, allegedly shot him fatally in the neck. Robinson was romantically linked to a transgender partner, Lance Twiggs, 22, and allegedly confessed to the murder in text messages sent to Twiggs that were released by the FBI.

Crockett claimed she voted against honoring Kirk due to rhetoric from him that she claimed targeted people of color. She also appeared to have a personal motivation for attempting to block the measure, saying her no vote was in part because Kirk criticized her in the past.

"It is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was specifically to us. And I can tell you that a month prior to him passing away, he had actually gotten out on his podcast. I wasn't aware of this at the time, but he got out there, and he was talking negatively about me directly. So if there was any way that I was gonna honor somebody who decided that they were just gonna negatively talk about me," Crockett said.

The Texas Democrat is known for her explosive, oftentimes extremely vitriolic rhetoric directed at Republicans and White people. Crockett has slammed Trump voters as the "most unpatriotic people," and defended comparing President Trump to Hitler.

"And to be clear, you can wave all the flags you want to, but I am telling you right now that the most unpatriotic people that we have in this country are MAGA and this president. We are the real patriots. And it is time for us to take our flag back and show people what America is about," she said.