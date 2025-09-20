Trump hounds Bondi to prosecute adversaries in now-deleted social media post: 'They're all guilty as hell'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump put the heat on Attorney General Pam Bondi Saturday, demanding the prosecution of a list of adversaries in a social media post that he quickly deleted.

In a now-deleted Truth Social post, the president called for charges against former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and New York Attorney General Letitia James—slamming Bondi for "all talk, no action."

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, "same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam "Shifty" Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done."

Trump then turned his attention to the recent ousting of Erik Seibert, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who claimed he resigned Friday after pressure from the White House.

"We almost put in a Democrat-supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past," the president wrote in the deleted post. "A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many la[w]yers, and legal pundits, say so."

Siebert, who had worked in the Eastern District of Virginia since 2010, had not yet been confirmed in the Senate.

Trump said Bondi could not delay prosecutorial action against his opponents any longer, noting "it’s killing our reputation and credibility."

"They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" he wrote.

About an hour after the Truth Social post was sent and deleted, the president sent out a much more amiable post, commending Bondi for her "careful" work over the last eight months.

"Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States," Trump wrote in a second Truth Social post. "She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving. What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed ‘Republican.’"

Later, as Trump departed the White House for the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner, he was asked by reporters whether he was upset with Bondi.

"No. I just want people to act. They have to act. But now we want to act fast. You know, they were ruthless and vicious. I was impeached twice. I was indicted five times. It turned out to be a fake deal. And we have to act fast one way or the other. One way or the other. They're guilty. They're not guilty," he said. "We have to act fast. If they're not guilty, that's fine. If they are guilty or if they should be judged, they should be charged. And we have to do it now."

Trump said he would be nominating Halligan to be prosecutor in Virginia.

"She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!" Trump wrote.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.