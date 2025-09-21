Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo rants US will soon be like 'living under the Taliban'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Mark Ruffalo compared the government under President Donald Trump to the Taliban on Thursday after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was suspended.

Ruffalo brought up the ABC host’s show being "canceled" during a kickoff call for the Oct. 18 "No Kings" protest. The 57-year-old Marvel actor said the details surrounding Kimmel’s program being pulled were "cloudy" and "murky" but insisted it was a result of cancel culture coming from the government.

He went on to call the government a "fascist regime" and warned viewers about living under what he described as a new kind of Taliban rule.

"This cancellation is the U.S. government coming and taking your voice away from you," Ruffalo said. "It is the U.S. government that is now suppressing the freedom of speech. It is the U.S. government, not your neighbors, not someone on social media. It is the government doing it now."

He continued, "And that's where we all have to come together, because authoritarian regimes, fascist regimes have to degrade our freedoms more and more overtime until we're living the smallest, the most frightened, the most secretive lives. Think of yourselves living under the Taliban because that's where we're headed."

ABC and parent company Disney "indefinitely" suspended Kimmel’s show Wednesday night after the host accused conservatives of reaching "new lows" in trying to pin a left-wing ideology to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassin, despite authorities confirming the shooter’s political leanings at the time.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

In a Threads post Saturday, Ruffalo reacted to a report of Disney stock dropping seven percent after announcing Kimmel’s suspension.

"It’s going to go down a lot further if they cancel his show. Disney does not want to be the ones that broke America," Ruffalo wrote.

Earlier in the stream, Ruffalo also reacted to late-night host Stephen Colbert’s speech at the Emmys following his own cancellation earlier this summer.

"I think it's a shocking moment for us. We wake up every day with some new shocking news that makes us question are we actually…is this our reality? Is this America? Is this possible? But what we're reminded of every day is it is, and it's a fragile democracy," Ruffalo said.