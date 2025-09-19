Southern California high school student suspended after MAGA hat sparks dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Orange County, California, high school student said he was suspended after his "Make America Great Again" hat was stolen, sparking a political argument with another student.

Laguna Beach High School student Zach Hornstein told Fox News Digital that he and several friends wore MAGA hats on Sept. 11 to honor Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA co-founder who was shot and killed during a speaking event at a Utah college campus the day before.

"His death really affected us," Hornstein said. "I may not agree with everything he says, but I appreciate that he encourages students to think critically, consider both sides, and engage in honest discussions. My mom is an immigrant, and I was brought up to love America. On Sept. 11, I wanted to feel patriotic and show my support for our country as a whole."

At the end of the school day, Hornstein said, a female student grabbed his hat and threw it in the girls’ bathroom trash can. A political argument followed, during which the student used profanity when speaking about President Donald Trump, according to KTTV-TV, Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Hornstein said the group "got over it and moved on" but, at a teacher’s direction, he filed an incident report and requested a written apology. The school later suspended both students.

Hornstein called the suspension "extremely upsetting" because it interfered with his rigorous AP class schedule.

"To this day, I do not understand what I was actually suspended for," he told Fox News Digital. "During the argument, I jokingly said, ‘If you don’t like America, Canada has open borders,’ which was confirmed by numerous students, including the girl who took my hat off."

Hornstein said he and the other student remain friends, and he believes school administrators made a mistake.

"She was suspended as well, and I believe that it was a complete overreaction," he said. "I think it was a highly emotional day for everyone on 9/11, and she made a mistake for which she later apologized."

"We were able to work through it in a healthy way, and I wish the adults involved had modeled that same approach instead of creating more division," he added.

His mother, Janet Semenova, told Fox News Digital her son is an honor roll student and had never been disciplined before.

She believes her son was targeted because of his political views.

"I think it’s a double standard," she told Fox11. "I think kids who have certain political beliefs are held to a different standard than kids who have other political beliefs."

The Laguna Beach Unified School District said it does not discipline students for expressing political opinions and issued the following statement:

"We are legally required to keep student discipline matters confidential to protect the privacy and well-being of all students. Protecting free expression is fundamental to our democracy, and schools play a critical role in helping young people navigate differing viewpoints with respect. Our responsibility as educators is to support students in engaging through constructive dialogue and healthy debate that is respectful, empathetic, and rooted in civil discourse. High school is a formative time, and we are committed to helping students grow into thoughtful citizens who understand both their rights and responsibilities in a diverse community," a spokesperson for the district told Fox News Digital.

"When disputes arise on campus, schools must evaluate the behavior involved. California law defines the grounds for suspension, and we are reviewing the facts in this situation through that process to ensure it is handled fairly and consistently," the statement continued.

The district’s dress code does not restrict students from wearing political apparel, and Hornstein said students are allowed to wear clothing with political messages as long as it is appropriate.

Semenova said the family plans to appeal the suspension before the school board.

"We deeply love this school and its teachers, which makes our disappointment in the administration’s handling of this sensitive situation even more pronounced," she told Fox News Digital. "What we really want is an acknowledgment from the school that they could have done better and used this as an opportunity for learning and growth, instead of a moment that created further division. It is difficult to be a teenager, and I believe that it is our moral responsibility to help them become more empathetic and tolerant adults. In this, perhaps we can all learn a lesson from the late Charlie Kirk."