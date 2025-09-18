China weaponized science against the US. We've figured out a key element they missed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In April, China imposed export restrictions on seven rare earth elements, crippling American manufacturing across dozens of critical sectors. Ford temporarily shuttered production lines while European suppliers closed entire factories. In one calculated move, Beijing demonstrated its power to hobble the West.

This economic warfare represents decades of strategic planning. While America slept, China cornered the market on materials essential to modern civilization. By controlling 90% of rare-earth processing capacity, it dictates prices and decides who receives supplies. The periodic table became their ultimate economic weapon.

But weapons can be rendered obsolete through superior innovation. American scientists discovered that combining iron, the planet's fourth-most abundant element, with atmospheric nitrogen makes a compound more magnetic than anything produced by China. This breakthrough doesn't just match Chinese materials; it surpasses them.

China's rare-earth monopoly began forming in the 1980s. Beijing flooded global markets with below-cost magnets. When Western companies surrendered market share, China tightened control, consolidating processing facilities and mining operations. By 2024, virtually every electric vehicle motor, wind turbine generator and advanced electronic device depended on materials Beijing could shut off at will.

The April export restrictions exposed this vulnerability with surgical precision. Ford's Chicago assembly plant felt the impact first. Explorer production was halted for seven days in May while executives scrambled to obtain export licenses from Chinese officials. European manufacturers suffered even worse disruptions.

Soon, the crisis had spread beyond cars. Aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and defense contractors all discovered their dependence on materials that Beijing could weaponize without warning. This represented the culmination of China's three-decade strategy to corner critical mineral markets while American companies chased quarterly profits and policymakers prioritized cheap consumer goods over strategic independence.

Yet, while China was tightening its grip, American researchers at the University of Minnesota had been solving a puzzle that had frustrated scientists since the 1950s. Professor Jian-Ping Wang spent nearly a decade perfecting techniques to synthesize iron nitride magnets from the most abundant elements on Earth. His breakthrough, published in 2010, finally explained how combining iron with nitrogen can create a material with magnetization exceeding anything China produces from rare earths.

The physics is remarkable. Iron nitride retains full magnetization at 200 degrees Celsius, exceeding the temperature capability of all magnet compounds except those made from the scarcest and most expensive critical elements. Most importantly, the raw materials come from sources no nation can monopolize: Minnesota's iron ore deposits and atmospheric nitrogen. Iron nitride represents something China cannot replicate — American innovation driven by scientific curiosity rather than state industrial policy — and reduces our national security and economic vulnerabilities while strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity.

Yet commercializing this breakthrough requires the same strategic commitment China demonstrated while building rare-earth dominance. Beijing spent hundreds of billions of dollars over three decades, accepting losses to achieve market control. America needs comparable federal action to deploy iron nitride technology before China recognizes the threat and floods markets with below-cost rare earths to kill American innovation in its cradle.

The question is whether policymakers will act with the same strategic patience China demonstrated while building rare-earth dominance, or whether they will allow another generation of American industrial capacity to migrate overseas in pursuit of cheap imports that mask dangerous dependencies.

The periodic table need not remain China's weapon. American science has found the antidote. The only remaining question is whether America possesses the strategic will to deploy it.