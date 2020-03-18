DHS mulls plan to offset coronavirus outbreak; Pence says 'tens of thousands' of coronavirus tests are coming

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

DHS mulls plan to offset coronavirus outbreak by turning away asylum-seekers, illegal immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is considering a plan that would turn away asylum-seekers and anyone who has crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Fox News has learned.

DHS staff are still developing the plan before it's presented to President Trump for a final decision. The president has the authority to do whatever is necessary to protect the American public from the potentially deadly disease, a DHS spokesperson told Fox News. “President Trump is 100 percent committed to protecting the American people from coronavirus and all options are in the table," the official said.

This news comes after the European Union (EU) on Tuesday chose to close the bloc's borders to most foreigners. In addition, the U.S. reached two grim milestones Tuesday: Washington state reported its 1,000th case of coronavirus and West Virginia recorded its first case, making it the 50th state to have a confirmed case of the disease. Click here for more on our top story.

Pence, in 'Hannity' interview, says there will be 'tens of thousands' of coronavirus tests in coming days, weeks

Vice President Mike Pence, in an interview Tuesday on "Hannity," once again encouraged Americans and businesses to follow the coronavirus guidelines released by the Trump administration's coronavirus task force.

"We need every American, every American business to step forward and recognize that if we act now, if we act now, we can limit the spread of the coronavirus significantly and ultimately save lives," he told host Sean Hannity, pushing "social distancing."

When Hannity asked Pence about drive-thru testing, the VP said the process was ramping up. "What's happening is that as of last week, ten states around the country had initiated drive-thru testing centers. But Sean, they were using the old manual testing methods in labs, which could only test about 40 to 60 people a week," Pence said.

"Because President Trump two weeks ago brought together the top commercial labs in the country and because the FDA moved in record time, now we have what are called high-throughput tests, automated tests that can literally test thousands of people a day for the coronavirus." Click here for more.

Biden crushes Sanders in primary sweep of Florida, Illinois, Arizona

Joe Biden swept another round of delegate-rich contests Tuesday – winning in Florida, Illinois and Arizona – further cementing the former vice president as the dominant front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination over Bernie Sanders as the coronavirus threat scrambles the primary calendar for the foreseeable future.

Florida and Illinois will award a hefty 219 and 155 pledged delegates, respectively, while Arizona is worth 67 delegates. Together, the contests are likely to only add to the pressure on Sanders to reconsider his presence in the race. Last week, Sanders vowed to press on after a string of defeats, signaling he wants to continue to pressure Biden to embrace more progressive policies. Click here for more.

