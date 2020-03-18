Fauci says it'll be weeks before we see the effects of following coronavirus guidelines

Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" to update Americans on the coronavirus outbreak, saying it will be weeks before we see results from the guidelines recommended by the Trump administration.

"We almost certainly are having effect right now, even as we speak. The degree of the effect and how it's going to impact on that curve will likely take several weeks. That doesn't mean we need to be in the situation we are right now," Fauci said. "But as we said, we put these mitigation strategies in for a 15-day period. We'll likely extend beyond that. But we really do reevaluate it on a day-by-day basis."

Fauci, the director National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, advised young and healthy people to follow the guidelines in order to quell the spreading of the virus and warned that they could also become sick.

"The problem with saying everybody else can go and do whatever they want to do as they get infected it becomes inevitable that they will be at a risk. They will risk the individuals who are vulnerable," Fauci said. "Because, first of all, it's almost impossible to have complete lack of any contact with an individual."

"But also, we've got to be careful just because the vast majority of individuals who are young and healthy don't get seriously ill," Fauci said. "Some do."

The doctor warned not to get too complacent, saying the degrees of contagion varies depending on the amount of exposure.

Host Laura Ingraham asked Fauci about the notion that everyone would eventually get the virus, to which the doctor responded that it is "not the case at all."

"This is a brand new virus. We do not know how it's going to act, Laura. It might come. It hit us and then essentially it could disappear the way SARS did. It is so infectious that I doubt it's just gonna be a one off," Fauci said. "It's likely it may cycle, but we can't say that now, sooner or later, everybody's gonna get infected. That is not a true statement."