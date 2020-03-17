Biden projected to win Florida and Illinois primaries, with polls set to close soon in Arizona

Joe Biden has decisively won the delegate-rich Florida and Illinois primaries, Fox News projects, further cementing the former vice president as the dominant frontrunner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination over rival Bernie Sanders.

Biden was ahead of Sanders in Florida by a massive margin of 943,927 votes to 350,130 with 82 percent of precincts reporting. The rout was somewhat expected, with the state's sizable Cuban- and Venezuelan-American population largely resistant to Sanders' democratic socialist politics and many voters angered after he defended former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro's literacy programs.

Despite ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, seniors made up more than one-third of the electorate in Florida – the highest portion in any primary surveyed this year, according to Fox News Voter Analysis. Biden easily won voters over the age of 65, with almost eight-in-ten supporting him.

Florida and Illinois will award 219 and 155 pledged delegates, respectively. Polls will close in Arizona, which has 67 delegates to offer, at 10 p.m. ET.

A total of 441 delegates was at stake on Tuesday, and the big question was whether the coronavirus would affect turnout at the polls. Some early indications were that turnout in Florida actually may have been higher than 2016 figures.

Biden is moving closer to securing the Democratic presidential nomination but faced the possibility of a setback if the older voters who tend to support him didn't show up. Sanders, meanwhile, couldn't afford to lose support from young voters who have been his most loyal supporters.

Problems related to the virus scare reportedly popped up across the country, including in Florida, the biggest delegate prize of the evening.

In Okaloosa County on the Panhandle, two dozen poll workers dropped out, leaving supervisors scrambling to find replacements.

Millions of voters have already participated in some form of early voting. But there were some signs on Tuesday that voters — and poll workers — were staying home.

DNC CHAIR URGES VOTERS TO CAST BALLOTS BY MAIL

In Burbank, a small community southwest of Chicago, most of the voting stations stood empty at 8 a.m., the Associated Press reported. Only 17 people had voted, a pace that officials said was unusually slow.

In Palm Beach County, Florida, 800 volunteer poll workers backed out on Monday and just 100 new volunteers offered to take their place.

In Illinois, there was a push to relocate about 50 Chicago-area polling places after locations canceled at the last minute and said they would not be available for use on Tuesday.

Leaders in Ohio called off their primary just hours before polls were set to open as the federal government urged Americans not to gather in groups of 10 or more and asked older people to stay home. The state's Democratic Party said it was weighing options for challenging that move, which was pushed by the Republican governor.

Georgia has delayed its primary from March 24 to May 19, and Louisiana from April 4 to June 20. Additionally, Maryland has moved its April 28 primary to June 2, and Kentucky has pushed its primary from May 19 to June 23.

PROGRESSIVES SLAM PEREZ AS 'IRRESPONSIBLE' FOR ALLOWING PRIMARIES AMID OUTBREAK

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has reportedly warned that states that delay their primaries past June 9 could face a hefty delegate penalty -- angering some commentators who call the ultimatum reckless given the threat posed by coronavirus.

“The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy, and we must do everything we can to protect and expand that right instead of bringing our democratic process to a halt,” DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. He is urging states to expand options like voting by mail in upcoming contests.

The tumult surrounding the virus has left the primary campaign in a state of suspended animation, but Sanders currently faces an increasingly tough path to the nomination. About half of the delegates in the Democratic primary have already been awarded and, with Biden looking at another big night Tuesday, he will pad an already large and perhaps insurmountable lead.

CORONAVIRUS THREATENS TO UPEND REMAINING PRIMARIES, CONVENTIONS

Sanders trails Biden by more than 150 delegates nationally, meaning he'd need to win more than 57 percent of those yet to be allocated to clinch the Democratic nomination.

The coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the primary calendar could amplify calls for Sanders to drop out of the race, especially with Biden coming out of Tuesday night's primaries in an even stronger position.

Fox News' Victoria Balara, Paul Steinhauser, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.