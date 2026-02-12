Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie

Police request neighbor surveillance footage from narrow timeframes before Nancy Guthrie vanished

Former FBI agent says targeted canvassing suggests investigators are 'piecing together a route' in 84-year-old's case

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Ret. police commander reveals 'nail biting' details in Guthrie case Video

Ret. police commander reveals 'nail biting' details in Guthrie case

Ret. police commander Mike King joins 'America Reports' to weigh in on the latest in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

TUSCON, Ariz. - As authorities continue investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, their attention has zeroed in on a narrow timeframe weeks before the 84-year-old vanished from her home.

Police are asking neighbors for surveillance footage from Jan. 11 and Jan. 31, specifically between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

According to Fox News' Sarah Alegre, investigators are seeking surveillance footage from neighbors from Jan. 11 (9 PM–midnight) and Jan. 31 (9:30–11:00). The alert also references a "suspicious vehicle on Via Entrada around 10:00 AM on January 31."

Former FBI agent John Nantz said that when law enforcement narrows in on specific dates and a tight 90-minute window, it typically signals efforts to validate known movements and reconstruct a possible route.

Screenshot of phone showing alert from investigators.

When asked whether specifying times points to timeline validation or tracking a vehicle's movements, Nantz said: "They're likely piecing together a route."

Nantz added that targeted canvassing often follows the recovery of key surveillance footage, such as Ring video, as investigators seek to fill gaps and alert residents who may not realize they possess relevant evidence.

"It’s likely they’re canvassing since the Ring footage was recovered in case individuals may now realize they might be in possession of valuable evidence," he said.

FBI investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie in Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Arizona.

FBI investigators search Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Arizona, Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie continues. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

Authorities have not publicly detailed what may have occurred during those windows. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pima County Sheriff's Department for comment.

Nancy Guthrie billboard in in Albuquerque, New Mexico

An FBI billboard in Albuquerque, N.M., raising awareness about the search for missing Nancy Guthrie.  (KRQE)

Guthrie’s family members say she was dropped off at home between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31. Her garage door closed at 9:50 p.m., according to authorities.

At 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, authorities say the doorbell camera at Guthrie’s home disconnected, followed a security camera detecting motion at 2:12 a.m. Her pacemaker disconnected from an application on her phone at 2:28 a.m.

Nancy Guthrie posing for a photo.

An undated photo of Nancy Guthrie was provided by NBC in response to the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host, Savannah Guthrie. (Courtesy of NBC)

Family members checked on Guthrie at 11:56 a.m. after she reportedly did not attend a weekly gathering where she normally watched a livestreamed church service.

Authorities were called and arrived at her home shortly thereafter.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.

