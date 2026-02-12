K9 hit by vehicle during bank robbery chase, keeps going and helps capture suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia K9 deputy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday while chasing a bank robbery suspect but got up, continued the pursuit and helped deputies take him into custody.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office were notified of a possible bank robbery in progress at the Regions Bank in Newnan, Georgia.

Authorities located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, sparking a pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed and ran from the wrecked vehicle, officials said.

ARMED CARJACKER’S WILD CORVETTE RAMPAGE TURNS DOWNTOWN INTO WAR ZONE AS SERGEANT WOUNDED IN DEADLY SHOOTOUT

The driver lost control, and the car became wedged between a light pole and a tree, according to the local station.

Airbags were deployed, and the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, including blown-out wheels and damaged bumpers.

A K9 handler then deployed his partner, Robbi, to track and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

FLORIDA SHERIFF PRAISES K9S SHOT DURING ARREST: TOOK BULLETS MEANT FOR DEPUTIES

During the chase, Robbi was struck by a vehicle, but despite being hit, the K9 continued the pursuit and helped deputies make an arrest.

Robbi was taken to Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital, where staff determined he suffered minor abrasions but no internal injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox 5 reported that authorities have not yet released the name of the man taken into custody or outlined the full range of charges he could face in connection with the reported bank robbery and ensuing chase.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that the Newnan Police Department is leading the investigation.