Former FBI agent urges caution as surveillance video of man in Guthrie area circulates web

A man caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing on a Tucson property only 20 minutes before doorbell camera footage showed a person at Nancy Guthrie's front door has sparked speculation about whether the subject of each video is the same person.

TMZ's Harvey Levin says the FBI is taking seriously a video of a man caught on camera wearing two backpacks while strolling through what appears to be a car port and up to a back gate. The person, wearing a hooded coat and long pants, takes one backpack off his bag and attempts to toss it over what appears to be a gate to a backyard.

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED FOR SENDING TEXTS TO GUTHRIE FAMILY ASKING FOR BITCOIN DURING MISSING MOTHER CASE

The attempt was unsuccessful, and the person then leaves the property.

According to TMZ, that surveillance footage taken at 1:53 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, at a house only five miles from Guthrie's.

A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital that the video likely surfaced as a result of ongoing canvassing for clues in the Guthrie case. The source confirmed that authorities would like to speak with the man, but only because he's dressed similarly and wearing a backpack, like the person who approached Guthrie's home only a short while later, but that he is not a suspect or person of interest.

The FBI on Tuesday released video footage and still images of a person wearing a backpack approaching Guthrie's front door, also early on Sunday morning. TMZ says it confirmed with federal law enforcement that the time of that footage was 2:12 a.m.

Given the proximity to the home, there have been public suggestions, including from TMZ, that the person in the footage could have left the property, driven the five miles to Guthrie's home, donned clothing to conceal his identity and approached Guthrie's front door, all in the 19-minute span between 1:53 a.m. and 2:12 a.m.

However, former FBI supervisory special agent Jason Pack cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

"I always always always caution on reading too much into one tip at first, as we've seen they oftentimes wash out, but the bureau will take it seriously and try to find what context it belongs, if any, in the investigation," he said.

"Having worked these types of cases as an FBI Supervisory Special Agent, I can tell you that this individual was identified as part of the extensive video canvass that has been underway since agents and deputies began searching the neighborhood for clues. This kind of work is painstaking and laborious, but it does yield leads just like this one," he said.



"The individual seen in the video still appears to be similarly dressed to descriptions in this case, wearing a backpack, jeans, and a shirt. I would not call this person a suspect or a person of interest at this time. They are simply someone identified through the canvass who needs to be fully identified in order to determine whether there is any involvement or not. No doubt the FBI wants to speak with this individual."

Nancy Guthrie disappearance timeline:

January 31, 2026

• Between 9:30–9:45 p.m. – Family drops Nancy off at home

• 9:50 p.m. – Garage door closes (per authorities)

February 1, 2026

• 1:47 a.m. – Doorbell camera disconnects

• 2:12 a.m. – Security camera detects motion

• 2:28 a.m. – Pacemaker disconnects from phone application

• 11:56 a.m. – Family checks on Nancy after she misses weekly church livestream gathering

• 12:03 p.m. — 911 called

• 12:15 p.m. — sheriff’s deputies arrive at home