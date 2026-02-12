Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Los Angeles neighborhood group seeks to install sirens to warn of ICE in area: report

An organizer with the Highland Park Community Support says she's seen 'a lot of fear in people's eyes' as ethnic minorities avoid going out during the day

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A group in a Los Angeles neighborhood is using sirens to warn residents and business owners of federal immigration authorities.

The Highland Park Community Support group, a coalition of community members, has crowdfunded to raise funds to purchase air raid sirens. 

"We’d like to ultimately have this along all the different streets so they can take shelter," Amanda Alcalde, who created the group, told KTLA. "I’ve seen a lot of fear in people’s eyes. I don’t see a lot of our ethnic minorities out in the day to day. It’s big change. It feels dystopian in a way."

MINNEAPOLIS TEACHERS UNION CHIEF ADMITS ELECTED OFFICIALS IN ANTI-ICE SIGNAL CHATS

Sunlight breaks through clouds, illuminating downtown skyscrapers and surrounding hills after a rainstorm.

Sunshine lights up Bunker Hill and Los Angeles’ financial district after morning showers, seen from a rooftop along Spring Street on Sept. 10, 1996. (Ken Lubas/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Alcalde has posted flyers alerting neighbors about the sirens, which she hopes to begin installing later this month, the news outlet reported. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the support group, as well as ICE and the Department of Homeland Security

Organizers told the news outlet they were working with homeowners and businesses to place the sirens on private property, rather than city-owned spaces. 

ICE SAYS VIOLENT MOB HELPED CRIMINAL ESCAPE AND LEFT ICE AGENT PERMANENTLY MAIMED

ice-los-angeles-apartment

An off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and an image of a Los Angeles street. A group in one Los Angeles neighborhood is reportedly crowdfunding to install sirens to warn of ICE agents in the area.  (Philip A. Dwyer/Bellingham Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images and Google Maps)

They were inspired by anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis, who have confronted federal authorities targeting criminal illegal immigrants in that city. 

On the street, volunteers have distributed ICE alert whistles, encouraging residents to warn each other when enforcement activity is seen.

"We don’t directly get ourselves involved with ICE, but we will get involved in protecting the community to stay in their office or home," activist David Trujillo told the outlet. 

Meanwhile. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass recently issued a directive to curtail ICE activity on city property.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
