Los Angeles neighborhood group seeks to install sirens to warn of ICE in area: report

A group in a Los Angeles neighborhood is using sirens to warn residents and business owners of federal immigration authorities.

The Highland Park Community Support group, a coalition of community members, has crowdfunded to raise funds to purchase air raid sirens.

"We’d like to ultimately have this along all the different streets so they can take shelter," Amanda Alcalde, who created the group, told KTLA. "I’ve seen a lot of fear in people’s eyes. I don’t see a lot of our ethnic minorities out in the day to day. It’s big change. It feels dystopian in a way."

Alcalde has posted flyers alerting neighbors about the sirens, which she hopes to begin installing later this month, the news outlet reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the support group, as well as ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

Organizers told the news outlet they were working with homeowners and businesses to place the sirens on private property, rather than city-owned spaces.

They were inspired by anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis, who have confronted federal authorities targeting criminal illegal immigrants in that city.

On the street, volunteers have distributed ICE alert whistles, encouraging residents to warn each other when enforcement activity is seen.

"We don’t directly get ourselves involved with ICE, but we will get involved in protecting the community to stay in their office or home," activist David Trujillo told the outlet.

Meanwhile. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass recently issued a directive to curtail ICE activity on city property.